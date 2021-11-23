How will the taxation of savings change?

“How will the protection and taxation of savings change with this new finance company?”. This is the question that the Regional Department of FI Emilia-Romagna “Budget and Public Finance”, led by financial analyst Enrico Malverti, places at the center of a round table in which politicians and experts in the sector will take part. The regional coordinator ER senator Enrico Aimi, the president of the FI group in the Senate Anna Maria Bernini, the honorable Sestino Giacomoni (FI), will bring their contribution to the meeting, scheduled for tomorrow at 18 in the Nassirya room of Palazzo Madama, the honorable Northern League player Giulio Centemero (Lega) and Senator Stanislao Di Piazza (M5S). Three experts in dialogue with them: financial analysts Guido Gennaccari and Enrico Malverti and the lawyer Letizia Vescovini, an expert in banking and financial law. The round table will be moderated by Class Cnbc journalist Emerick De Narda. The issue is very current, since the huge savings of Italians often attract the attention of the taxman.

There is already the stamp duty, to hit with certainty the huge liquidity resources held on current accounts by making cash to cover the needs of public spending. Are we sure that an increase in taxation, in addition to impoverishing citizens, is the best solution to increase the state’s coffers? The seminar “Protection and taxation of savings” will be an opportunity to discuss precisely the issues of high taxation in Italy and how to restart the real economy thanks to Italian savings. «The risk of capital flight abroad with new taxation would be high – explains Guido Gennaccari – already the tobin tax has shifted the preferences of investors towards European financial centers exempt from the tax. A tax hike might have little positive effect in the short term, but would create significant damage in the medium to long term. The protection of savings, on the other hand, passes, in addition to the protection of the same, to the incentive to make resources flow towards the real economy through concessions and incentives in favor of investments in small and medium-sized enterprises in the area, so penalized by the pandemic and weak patrimonially “.

Enrico Malverti and Enrico Aimi recall that 8 billion euros have been foreseen. «Now more than ever – they underline – the issue of taxation must be placed at the center of the public debate to be faced without prejudices and ideologies with the aim of finding the right levers to relaunch the economy. This year there are two key elements that could give a different and new reading: it is, in fact, the first economic maneuver set with the contribution of Silvio Berlusconi’s party to the Government and it is also the first financial one signed by Premier Mario Draghi “. With the covid, all governments are worried about the growth of public debt and its return with dangers of future sustainability. «The only way to lower the debt / GDP ratio – continues the economist Gennaccari – cannot be separated from an increase in growth and productivity, which would guarantee greater revenues at the state without increasing the tax burden. It is essential to encourage investments, public and private, in risk capital for Italian small and medium-sized enterprises to push technological and human capital growth, which would consequently lead to greater productivity and higher wages ”. The Northern League player Giulio Centemero is convinced that there is no time to waste. “It is our responsibility, as Parliament – underlines the deputy of the Northern League – to eliminate obstacles and create the conditions for investors, even small and domestic ones, to choose to operate on the country’s market. Specifically, as a first step, the Tobin tax must be eliminated. The rationale according to which we must maintain an asymmetrical and distorting measure like this is not understood. A tax deriving from the Community which, moreover, is applied only in Italy and partially in France and which is frail in relation to the liquidity in circulation in the Italian system ”. Tiziana Paolocci