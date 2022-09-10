How William and Catherine’s duties will change now with their new title of Princes of Wales | People | Entertainment

For the first time in more than 60 years, the UK has a new Prince and Princess of Wales. In her first address to the nation this Friday, the King Charles III announced that William is now officially the Prince of Wales and Catherine the Princess of Wales.

The Principality of Wales is a title held by the heir to the throne and his wife, in a tradition dating back to the 1300s.

“The Duke was incredibly close to his grandmother, admiring her like no one else. And that service and duty that she embodied is something that will very much be a feature of her future role,” said a source close to Guillermo.

Like his father, Guillermo is determined to continue pushing issues including the environment, mental health, and homelessness. “He will remain very practical,” says a friend, quoted by the Daily Mail.

File photo from 2015 of now King Charles and his heirs, William, the Prince of Wales and their son Prince George. Photo: FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

“He shares his father’s willingness to speak up if there’s something he believes in the long term. The Prince of Wales was ridiculed for his views on climate change and look at him now, William wants to bring that to his own work, ”adds the source consulted by the British newspaper.

“He’s not going to be happy if there’s a big challenge that doesn’t get proper attention because of his position, he’s going to have to say something.” Of course he will be very careful. He doesn’t like to stir up controversy, but he’s also not afraid to take risks.

The friend who spoke to editor Rebecca English of the Daily Mail said of William: ‘He knows he and the Duchess are going to have to cover a lot more ground and choose their causes carefully. There are, to put it delicately, far fewer members of the Royal Family than before and ten times more need for their help.

Interestingly, as much as he loves his cousins, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, William believes they shouldn’t have a role in public life. He adores his cousins ​​and greatly values ​​his love and support. He always tells his team to make sure they are invited to the big events, but like his father, he believes a slimmed-down monarchy is the way to go,” the source said.

Dukes of Cambridge and Cornwall

William and Catherine further added the Duchy of Cornwall to their titles.

The prince will inherit from his father the Duchy of Cornwall, an estate comprising land and investments totaling some 540.9 km², which has belonged to successive Princes of Wales since 1337 and is valued at around £1.2bn.

At the time of their marriage in 2011 they received the Dukedom of Cambridge, an honorary title granted by Queen Elizabeth. (YO)