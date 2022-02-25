‘How wonderful to have it’; Verstappen’s first flower to Czech in 2022

Midtime Editorial

We are one month away from the start of the Great Motoring Circus. The first Formula 1 Grand Prix of 2022 will take place on March 20 and that means tests, tests and more test drives on Red Bull Racing to seek to defend the Drivers’ Championship conquered by Max Verstappenwith the Mexican Sergio Perez as a great squire to also go for the Constructors’ World Cup.

With new rules for this 2022, Red Bull will debut the RB18 car and this Wednesday they shared a video on YouTube with the first laps on the Milton Keyes test track, where of course the pilots were, highlighting that Verstappen immediately threw praise at Checo Pérez.

“It is wonderful to be with Checo, to have him in the teamhe is a good guy, someone fast and we push ourselves to be better to each other (…) The rules this year are very different with the cars, it is very nice to take your first laps in it and have real sensations, “he said. the Dutchman, who on December 12 was crowned for the first time in F1.

What did Checo Pérez say after testing the RB18?

With a fourth place in the Drivers’ World Championship in his first season with the Red Bull, Sergio Michel Perez Mendoza tested the new vehicle and highlighted the work of the engineers and factory workers, trusting that it will be a very fast and spectacular car.

“It (the car) looks spectacular and you immediately notice the amount of work that our people in the factory have put into it. I am confident that the car will be very fast“, Said the Mexican, who finishes off the Red Bull video with the phrase: “It’s time to get intense”.