How World Cup qualification works now

On the last day of the European qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar in 2022, the men’s national football team was overtaken in first place in its group by Switzerland, thus losing direct access to the final phase of the tournament scheduled for next winter.

Just five months after the victory of the European Championships, which seemed to have erased the disappointment of not qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Italy is now in a risky situation and has already been seen, even if it still has the chance to qualify.

Four years ago the play-offs for the qualification for the World Cup were played in single matches between home and away. Italy, in full organizational crisis with the then coach, Giampiero Ventura, failed to overcome Sweden, against whom they lost in the first leg and drew in the return.

For this edition of the World Cup, the European play-offs will be organized in the form of a twelve-team playoff, divided into three separate small tournaments that will be played between semifinals and finals. Compared to 2017 they will therefore be more complicated: out of twelve teams, only three will pass, which must have beaten two different national teams.

To the ten runners-up in the qualifiers – including Italy – must be added the two best nationals in the overall standings of the last UEFA Nations League who finished the qualifiers out of the top two places in their groups. One of these is Austria, the other will be between Wales and the Czech Republic. The other national teams sure to participate in the play-offs are North Macedonia, Portugal, Poland, Russia, Scotland and Sweden, while Finland, Ukraine, Holland, Norway and Turkey can still finish second in their groups: they will all play tonight.

The play-off draws are scheduled for November 26 in Zurich, while the matches will be played in a single match between March 24 and 29 2022. In the semifinals the so-called “seeded”, that is the national teams with the best European ranking, will meet a second-tier national team, therefore on the weakest card. Italy is among the “seeded”, and is therefore also sure to play the semi-final at home. Another draw will determine who will play the finals at home.

The three winners of the play-offs will join the ten European national teams qualified as first-placed group. So far they have gained direct access to the World Cups Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Serbia, Spain and Switzerland.