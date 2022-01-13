How would the Australian Open draw change if Djokovic is excluded? Here are all the scenarios

Novak Djokovic pictured

In the first Italian morning the main draw of the Australian Open 2022: the name of appears in the position belonging to the first seed Novak Djokovic, but its presence in the former Major of the season is still strongly in doubt. If he were to receive the “green light” to play, the number one in the ATP ranking would open the dance against his compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic.

Among the possible scenarios, however, there is also the exclusion of Djokovic from the tournament: in the absence of the Serbian, several pairings in the main draw would also change. As per the official regulations of the International Tennis Federation (ITF), the body responsible for organizing the four Grand Slam tournaments, “if the withdrawn player, before the publication of the order of play on the first day of the board principal, is a seeded between # 1 and # 4, the seed # 5 will occupy the vacated position. Consequently, the position of the # 5 seed will be taken by the # 17 seed; consequently, the position of the top seed n.17 will be taken by the first player left out of seeding, n.33; consequently, the position of the first player left out of seeding will be taken by a lucky loser“.

In the event that Djokovic is notified of his exclusion from the Australian Open first of the publication of the order of play on Monday, Andrey Rublev (seeded fifth) would take his place becoming the first round opponent of Kecmanovic. The new opponent of Gianluca Mager would therefore become Gael Monfils (seeded number 17), while in place of the French (opposite to the Argentine Coria) it would go Alexander Bublik, first player excluded from the top seeds. The place vacated by the Kazakh would eventually be occupied by a lucky loser.

FIRST SHIFTS … WITH DJOKOVIC:

[1] Djokovic vs. Kecmanovic

[5] Rublev vs. Mager

[17] Monfils vs. Coria

Bublik vs. Qualified

FIRST SHIFTS … WITHOUT DJOKOVIC:

[5] Rublev vs. Kecmanovic

[17] Monfils vs. Mager

[33] Bublik vs. Coria

Lucky Loser vs. Qualified

EIGHTH OF HYPOTHETICAL FINALS … WITH DJOKOVIC:

[1] Djokovic vs. [16] Garin

[12] Norrie vs. [7] Berrettini

[3] Zverev vs. [14] Shapovalov

[10] Hurkacz vs. [6] Nadal

[8] Ruud vs. [11] Sinner

[15] Bautista vs. [4] Tsitsipas

[5] Rublev vs. [9] Auger-Aliassime

[13] Schwartzman vs. [2] Medvedev

EIGHTH OF HYPOTHETICAL FINALS … WITHOUT DJOKOVIC:

[5] Rublev vs. [16] Garin

[12] Norrie vs. [7] Berrettini

[3] Zverev vs. [14] Shapovalov

[10] Hurkacz vs. [6] Nadal

[8] Ruud vs. [11] Sinner

[15] Bautista vs. [4] Tsitsipas

[17] Monfils vs. [9] Auger-Aliassime

[13] Schwartzman vs. [2] Medvedev

In the second case, in the event that Djokovic is notified of his exclusion from the Australian Open after the publication of the order of play on Monday, instead of the Serbian a lucky loser would enter, as per regulation, while all the other first round pairings would remain unchanged: “If the seeded player withdraws after the publication of the order of play on the first day of the main draw, the vacancy will be filled by a lucky loser.“.