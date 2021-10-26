How you can assert Cardano? Absurd, here are the predictions for the coming years

Cardano is a definable “third generation” cryptocurrency that for some time has intrigued numerous investors for some decidedly unique peculiarities, which have led it to be perceived as the most “scientific” among the crypto as well as the more green among the main alternative currencies.

Compared to Bitcoin, in fact, Cardano is already based on an advanced protocol, namely the proof-of-stake (PoS) compared to proof-of-work (PoW): Cardano is primarily a blockchain, so it has more points in common with Ethereum rather that with Bitcoin, in fact, it is no coincidence that its founder turns out to be Charles Hoskinson, former cofounder of Ethereum among other things.

How does it work?

Not unlike Ethereum, Cardano is in fact a platform with its own token (ADA). Developed in its very first version by a company created by Japanese entrepreneurs, IOHK, with the support of Hoskinson, the final version of Cardano was born in 2017. Compared to the vast majority of cryptocurrencies, energy consumption appears extremely limited, to the point that Hoskinson claimed that the entire Cardano system uses less than 0.01% of the Bitcoin network, thus stemming the pollution problem caused by the mining of criptovalute.

Last 12 September Cardano underwent an important update that enabled the management of smart contracts and digital identities, even if the update did not initially positively affect the value of the tokens, which dropped by 10%.

How can assert Cardano in the coming years?

It subsequently repurchased values ​​equal to those pre-update, and stands at just under 2 euros per single token ADA. However, the forecasts are decidedly optimistic by virtue of its status as scientific cryptocurrency and avant-garde, even if in any case linked by trend to the main cryptocurrencies. The most authoritative estimates speak of a value of 10-12 euros within a few years, without a particular tendency to drop significantly compared to competitors.