How You Can Disrupt The Fake News Market – Technology News – Technology

After Russia invaded Ukraine, some young Americans created fake Instagram accounts from which they shared photos and videos of the unfolding situation. Posing as journalists on the scene, they attracted millions of followers and they made money from the ads posted on their pages before they were removed.

It was not an isolated incident, the opportunity to monetize with deception is the basis of the gigantic fake news market.

The explosive growth of fake news is one of the most significant consequences of the expansion of the internet. Although the creators of fake news have diverse motives – from political objectives to satire – the economic factor cannot be dismissed.

According to a 2020 study by the Global Disinformation Index (GDI), European fake news sites earn more than $76 million a year.

Fabricated content on the internet is monetized through a complex, decentralized network involving players ranging from large tech companies to small-scale TikTok creators.

To understand how these systems work, let’s take an example from the 2016 US presidential election. In the months before the election, young people from the Macedonian village of Veles created fake news stories to promote the issues and positions of the Donald Trump campaign.

These writers combined misinformation with factual news to persuade readers of the truth of their stories, then posted the stories on right-wing websites and generated traffic by linking to social media platforms. When traffic increased, the stories created attractive slots to include the ads that big tech companies sell, thus generating revenue.

an ecosystem

Because they are the connection between ads and traffic, companies like Twitter, Facebook and Google act as facilitators in the market for fake news, but they are only part of the system. Companies specializing in advertising technology are responsible for the environment that finances fake news.

In a 2019 study of the US ad tech industry, researchers concluded that the online advertising ecosystem encourages the promotion of fake news through the use of middlemen.

Public relations and marketing firms are also helping to expand that market, offering celebrities money to spread fake news.

Advertisers rarely know where their ads end up being published, which is why big companies like tech companies, airlines, and retail chains indirectly fund fake news websites. And the decentralized nature of marketplaces means those brands don’t face consequences if their ads appear on sites that encourage misinformation.

Ad blockers can reduce the impact of fake news by limiting the number of people who see promotions in stories containing fake news. But the growing use of ad blockers is also hurting legitimate news websites, which rely on ads for revenue.

rivers of dollars

Much of the fake news market works behind the scenes, so its size is not precisely known. An analysis by NewsGuard and Comscore estimates that those who publish disinformation receive $2.6 billion a year from big brands through advertising companies, and GDI estimated that disinformation sites generated $250 million in ad revenue in 2019.

The easiest way to combat the spread of fake news is to prevent it from generating revenue. Revcontent, a world leader in online content marketing, announced that it will demonetize content if at least two international truth-checking organizations classify it as fake.

As governments devise legal measures, ordinary people must also bear their responsibility for the spread

of disinformation

This type of intervention will have a more significant impact if it is adopted by large technology companies.

Exposing the networks that support this market is another way to deal with the problem. The Check My Ads watchdog group helped promote this approach. Earlier this year and thanks to investigations by Check My Ads, Google removed from its AdSense platform some accounts that promoted misinformation about covid-19. A freely accessible database that records funding sources would be an important tool in the fight against the disinformation market.

There are strong arguments for governments taxing platforms on the revenue they generate from fake news, but such a plan would be difficult to implement without a convincing definition of what content would be affected. And Section 230 of the US Civil Code, which limits the liability of online platforms for content posted by third parties on them, further complicates the task of regulating the circulation of fake news.

The fake news market depends on trading online attention for money. An effective strategy to combat it must rethink that equation. As governments devise legal measures to hold content creators and marketers accountable for the spread of fake news, ordinary people must also take responsibility for the spread of disinformation. And the best way to force companies and influencers to engage more with the content they promote is simply to stop buying from them.

10 keys to identify them and not promote them

According to the Reuters Institute Digital News 2020 Report, even before the pandemic, more than half of internet users around the world, exactly 56.4 percent, declared themselves “concerned about not knowing what is true and what is false of the news you find on the web.

And the issue is not minor in a world in which, according to the Digital Report 2022, produced every year by We Are Social and Hootsuite, users of social networks today are equivalent to more than 58 percent of the global population and many are they ‘inform’ through them. Some recommendations from the experts:

1. Find the source of the information. If it does not appear, it is not known or it is unclear, be suspicious.

2. Look for the news or information in your web browser to see if well-known media outlets are also giving it.

3. Read the full story, don’t stop at the headline: most fake news is detected just by reading it. The spelling, the excess of adjectives or simply the lack of corroborating sources or data will give them away.

4. Notice the date. A very common practice is to pass off old things as new, even old fake news. And if it doesn’t, use the search engine again to verify when it was disclosed.

5. Check the numbers, if the information is supported by a figure, that data must be verifiable.

6. If the news touches your emotions or seems specially designed to reaffirm your convictions about something, be suspicious.

7. Is it a WhatsApp chain without authorship or without a link…? Bad indicator.

8. Do you suspect an image? Upload it to www.images.google.com/ That way you’ll know where else it’s been posted and whether they’re trustworthy or not.

9. Do not share anything you doubt, as it will only contribute to misinforming others.

10. For information, always choose to go to the media websites of recognized trajectory and professionalism.

MOHAMED SULIMAN*

© PROJECT SYNDICATE

BOSTON

* Senior Disinformation Researcher at Northeastern University’s Civic AI Lab.

