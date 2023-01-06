How you can recreate Bella Hadid’s new smoothie

The organic supermarket erewhon in Los Angeles he presented his new collaboration with the supermodel and today we tell you how you can recreate the new Bella Hadid smoothie.

*So my name, my name is Bella Hadid…*

One of the hotspots of the moment in Los Angeles announced a couple of weeks ago its new smoothies of citrus kinsicklewhich was created in conjunction with Bella and her brand of Spritz and mixers Kin Euphoricyes. We know that Bella is a health lover and that her busy and demanding lifestyle has led her to find a perfect balance between health, food, work, parties and fun.

This is already the third collaboration that the store has launched recently. A few months ago, they made it big with the strawberry-collagen-infused smoothie made in collaboration with Hailey Bieber. Later in October, Kourtney Kardashian unveiled her collab with erewhon where he created a smoothie based on activated carbon.

We teach you how to recreate Hailey Bieber’s famous smoothie

Bella’s drink, as well as containing a shot of her non-alcoholic mixer drink high rhodeis made with orange juice, ideal for taking care of the immune system in these times of vulnerability and allergies.

If you are a fan of smoothies, you cannot miss the opportunity to recreate this drink that we are sure you will love.

This is the recipe to recreate Bella Hadid’s smoothie:

What you need:

1 banana

1 handle

1-2 pitted dates

Aloe Vera Concentrate

fresh orange juice

mushroom supplement

Coconut cream

almond milk

A teaspoon of turmeric powder

Optional: The original drink contains high rhodethe mixer Kin Euphoricsif you want to add it, you can get it here.

Preparation:

Cut the banana, mango and dates and place them in the blender glass. Add the aloe concentrate, the orange juice, the mushroom supplement, a little coconut cream, the almond milk and the teaspoon of turmeric. Blend. Add coconut cream to the surroundings of your glass. Pour the smoothie base into your glass. Ready, enjoy!

Here we leave you a video to give you an idea of ​​the preparation:

What are you saying? Ready to start your morning like a supermodel?

Next: Read this if you tend to bite your nails

Explore more at: Instyle.mx