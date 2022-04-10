How you can use two Apple IDs on iPhone

Share

Activate and use two Apple IDs on your iPhone.

The Apple ID is basically the identity document and a kind of credit card with which you can access all the products and services for your iPhone. Despite its importance it is very common to take with little relevance the process and the data that is provided at the time of creating that identification.

Over time drawbacks occur and at some critical moment you remember that, for example, you had associated an email account that was blocked or that you have not used for a long time and now your main email is another. In such a case a possible solution is to have another ID on your device.

On the other hand, if you are a recurring traveler and require use of the Apple Store in each region you visit, you may also need an additional Apple ID without affecting your primary ID. Regardless of the reason why you need to have it, you must know the best ways to manage two Apple IDs no conflict.

Manage two Apple IDs by signing out and signing in manually

A first way to manage two Apple IDs without complications is summarized in manually log out of the account and start it again with a different account. when you do too you can combine some data between the two Apple accounts.

Just pay attention and apply each of the following steps:

Locate and open Settings of your iPhone.

of your iPhone. Click on the ID Apple at the top.

Apple at the top. Slide your finger down to the Logout option and select.

and select. In case you have activated the section Find my iPhone, it will ask you enter the password of the current account to disable it.

to disable it. Then, you will have the option to keep a local copy of some information on your iPhone (health, contacts, others), before signing out of the Apple account.

of some information on your iPhone (health, contacts, others), before signing out of the Apple account. Press the Logout button in the current account.

in the current account. Tap again on Login at the top to sign in with a different Apple ID on your same iPhone.

at the top to sign in with a different Apple ID on your same iPhone. Write the data required.

required. The system will indicate that the registration has been successful and you will have the option to combine local information with the Apple ID you used to sign in to the current session, which will complete the procedure.

Add different iCloud accounts to iPhone apps

In addition to the previous option, you have the possibility of add multiple iCloud accounts to apps of your device, to easily access and modify data. You can implement this alternative in the following way:

Open Settings on your iPhone.

on your iPhone. Swipe down and locate iPhone apps . Touch any of them (contacts, reminders, mail, calendar) to open it.

. Touch any of them (contacts, reminders, mail, calendar) to open it. Now, click Accounts .

. Locate and press the Add Account option .

. Then, click on the iCloud section to sign in with your Apple ID.

to sign in with your Apple ID. Write your iCloud data .

. you have a chance to merge your contacts with iCloud account doing click Combine.

After that last step other iCloud accounts are added to the iPhone. In the same way you will have the opportunity to switch between the accounts and access your data in the app. Additionally, if you use iCloud to backup and synchronize your data, you will have no problem restoring it whenever you want.

With any of the ways that we indicate you will properly manage Apple IDs on your smartphone and you will be able to take advantage of the qualities that this implies to get the most out of it.

