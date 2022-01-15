how you sleep is the telltale sign of a problem, here’s what

If you sleep badly you could be suffering from a serious problem, let’s see in detail what the experts say and how to fight sleep disorders.

If in the last period you have noticed of not sleep well you just might be stressed or thoughtful, or you may be suffering from a rather serious problem, so we recommend that you read this article carefully.

Some studies have shown that a large part of the adult population in the West suffers from phigh ression and cholesterol. Unfortunately, these problems are diagnosed only when the first symptoms begin to appear, that is when the disease is already more acute and serious.

Not everyone knows that high cholesterol causes serious diseases, such as heart attacks and strokes; however some experts have explained that analyzing sleep patterns could be an early warning sign of the disease.

So it is important to monitor your condition when sleeping, let’s see the first signs and how to prevent this disease.

Do you sleep badly? it could be a wake-up call for high cholesterol

We all know that to know your cholesterol levels you have to have a blood test, but recently some researchers have revealed that analyzing the way you sleep could help you do a self-analysis of the disease.

This study showed that there is a link between the sleep patterns and high cholesterol, a team recently found that difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep could be linked to this terrible silent disease.

As we said, high cholesterol can cause several serious health problems, such as heart disease and heart attacks. To overcome this problem it is essential to follow a healthy and balanced diet, such as removing foods rich in saturated fats and those containing sugars.

In addition to the diet, one must maintain one healthy and active lifestyle, what you will have to do is dedicate at least 30 minutes a day to physical activity, go for a walk or ride a bicycle, just don’t be sedentary.

What do you think? Were these tips useful to you? share them with friends and family, you could help them address a serious problem.