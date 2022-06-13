How young royals were ‘scene stealers’ and ‘modernizing the monarchy’: expert – Reuters

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s three children – 8-year-old Prince George, 7-year-old Princess Charlotte and 4-year-old Prince Louis – attended Trooping the Color at the Platinum Jubilee and really stole the show. But was it by chance?

The younger members of the royal family were scene stealers, of course, during the carriage procession. The three sat alongside their mother Kate in a horse-drawn carriage.

This is their first time joining this part of the festivities. They usually only go out on the balcony to watch the flypast.

But what caught everyone’s attention was when cheeky Princess Charlotte peeked into Grandma Camilla’s purse and rummaged – what was in it? the bag ? An experienced mother knows that to keep children calm and well-behaved, there is only one remedy: the lure of candy – promised after being well-behaved, of course.

That did the trick. Charlotte quickly sat down and toyed with the harsh promise that her favorite treats always provided by Camilla with Kate’s blessing, helped ease an awkward situation.

The way royal children modernize the monarchy is really simple. Perhaps the most compelling Jubilee image was the Queen, Paddington Bear and this sandwich. But a close second must be the image of the tumultuous Prince Louis rolling his eyes and clasping his hands to his ears as the flypast took place as he stood with the Queen.

This image sold all over the world and made various snappers very rich.

So how does this even differ from Harry and William’s tougher upbringing for children today? Well, Princess Diana was a lax mother in many ways and treated her children in the real world, showing them that it wasn’t all privilege and first class thefts. But we’re in the 21st century and royal mums need to connect more than ever, thanks to the world of social media.

Catherine alluded to the struggles of motherhood and shared her life like no other royal mother before her.

“Choosing this photo as a mom is difficult because you love them all. » —Kate Middleton to Neil Sean

She is unique in that she is a brilliant photographer herself, taking all the official portraits of her children with the help of her husband William, meaning she controls the image and who she leaves them to. first. This makes the outing exciting and worthwhile. But, as she told me at an exhibition, “Choosing this photo as a mom is difficult because you love them all. »

The response to these photos of Charlotte connecting with the public, as well as George and his days with dad on the football field, makes them so relatable on so many levels, which is vital to reshaping the monarchy for all.

Take this recent social media post shared by Kate and Prince William of the royal mother cooking with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations continued.

“Preparing cakes for the local Cardiff community to enjoy at a Platinum Jubilee Street party taking place today! they said in the post.

The images were taken in a glamorous yet light kitchen decorated with a Union Jack pendant banner. George, Charlotte and Louis wore off-duty polo shirts and shorts as they prepared, poured and mixed the ingredients.

Charlotte poured flour into a bowl as George looked on and Louis sifted skillfully by himself. A very charming modern image that quickly escalated into mega views, proving how popular they are as a family, but, more importantly, relatable. Doing something so mundane and ordinary works brilliantly. This post alone has created so much traffic on the royal social media pages, and the royal family is giving free use of the images to all media outlets, making it a win for all tabloid editors and online sites. line.

Now we have seen the arrival – after a disastrous return to the UK – of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Queen’s personal invitation. Literally seconds after arriving in the United States, they released a very first photo of Lilibeth Diana.

Weird timing or personal PR wars? Well, a good source tells me that Meghan took notice of the PR with the royal children and quickly realized it was a good ploy to try and warm up her own less-than-hot personal note. Meghan looked a decade younger in the photo and without much makeup. Perhaps it was another nod to Kate, who is known for her sleek makeup look.

The biggest mistake with this photo is that no one asked for it, and it came without warning. So, again, one would assume they are driven by an urgent need to hard wire their own public relations, which is at an all-time low. The image did not make the usual front pages that would naturally have happened here in the UK had they still been part of the monarchy.

Harry’s team will be working overtime on how this could have happened, and good luck explaining it.

New stars on the royal stage include Lady Louise Windsor, who at 18 can decide whether she wants to become a working royal like her mother and father, Edward and Sophie, or retire for a normal life away from the business. But her close friendship with the Queen suggests she could be persuaded to join and is already proving hugely popular with the media and the public, which is a double whammy.

Two bubbling stars are the children of two other non-working royals – Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall and her husband, former rugby player Mike – who have really hit the mark with the public, especially with their unique use of social media and the antics of their fun kids Mia and Lena. They gave the crowd a lot of fun on the big screens around the jubilee as they really made the crowd laugh without trying. You can’t buy that kind of comforting PR.

It must be said, however, that the big stars of the future are Prince George, Charlotte and little Louis.

While many claimed he misbehaved on Jubilee and Kate needed to get his antics under control, the description on their social media that mentioned Louis as a standalone moment lets people know the royals know to how much we love him and, more importantly, how important he will be alongside everyone else in shaping and modernizing the monarchy.

Requests for photos of him at the palace show just how popular Prince Louis has become overnight – and he’s causing a stir on social media. They have come through the roof and will be seen on calendars and greeting cards and postcards sold in the Buckingham Palace shop and around the world.

If he was a celebrity’s child, he would be the Miley Cyrus man now, such is his popularity. royal lodge. Louis is going to be huge.