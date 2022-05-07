Games

How Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 could improve the Hyrule Castle experience

We get curious information about one of the most anticipated games in the Switch catalog. In this case it is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.

In addition to being one of the most important and outstanding locations of the franchise, the hyrule castle It is one of the most interesting areas to explore in Zelda Breath of the Wild, with its own map and great importance in the development and ending of the main story of the title. Below you can see an interesting idea that could change and improve the gaming experience in Hyrule Castle.

How could Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 improve the Hyrule Castle experience?

Considering that in Zelda: Breath of the Wild the hyrule castle has great relevance, it should be noted that due to Ganon’s action on it and on the Hyrule Citadel, both have been greatly impaired.

This aspect could be changed, by having a different main story, in Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, allowing us to explore the pre-revival version of Ganon of the aforementioned areas.

For it could be used mechanical like time travel, which we already saw in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm, or playable versions similar to the memories present in Breath of the Wild. Undoubtedly it would be interesting to be able to see in depth such characteristic and important areas like Hyrule Castle.

But so far, taking into account the information shown, we can only wait for more news to be confirmed in relation to this outstanding title that finally will be released in 2023.

What do you think? Do not hesitate to share your opinion in the comments.

