How Zelensky changed the West’s response to Russia

Zelensky sends message: We will defend our country 1:19

(CNN) — Five days after Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his brave nation have already done more to transform Western policy toward Russia than 30 years of post-Cold War summits, policy resets, and clashes. with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Ukrainian leader’s defiance has both inspired and embarrassed the United States and the European Union to go much further — and much faster — to turn Russia into a pariah state than they seemed prepared. By promising arms and ammunition to Zelensky, 44, the West appears to be increasingly involved in a potential proxy war with Moscow over Ukraine, even though it is not a NATO member benefiting from direct defense deals. block mutual.

After insisting last week that sanctions would graduate on an upward curve depending on Russia’s behavior, Washington and its allies have now rushed to personally sanction Putin and kicked major Russian banks out of the vital global financial network SWIFT. . In the most extraordinary change, Germany, under new Chancellor Olaf Scholz, has pledged to exceed NATO targets for defense spending and has overcome its reluctance to send weapons to war zones by promising weaponry to Ukrainians who fight against Russian troops. Germany has also halted the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that brings vitally needed Russian gas to Western Europe. In another surprising moment, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a Putin protégé, sided with other European Union leaders against the Russians. Another autocrat, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who had strong ties to Putin, invoked a 1930s convention that could complicate Russia’s naval operations in the Black Sea.

And Britain, after long turning a blind eye to the oligarchs’ wealth laundered through ostentatious London estates, belatedly declared, in the words of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, that “there is no place for dirty money in the United Kingdom”. Even former President Donald Trump, who spent the past week fawning over Putin’s “genius” as the invasion unfolded, felt compelled on Saturday to honor the bravery of Zelensky, whom he once tried to blackmail using American aid in a call phone call that led to his first impeachment trial.

The heroism of the Ukrainian president has also moved people around the world and triggered an outpouring of small gestures of support. Formula One and European soccer bosses have stripped Russia of major events. Russian ballet performances have been canceled in the UK. And some US states will pull Russian-made vodka from shelves.

Zelensky’s emotional call

The significant tightening of the global front against Russia over the weekend followed Zelensky’s increasingly fervent pleas for help. European leaders reported that in a call with them last week, he had said he did not know how much time he or his country had left.

Few outsiders expected that Zelensky, a former comic actor who, to the frustration of US officials, ignored or downplayed US warnings of an impending invasion for weeks, would transform into a leader worthy of this moment in his country’s history. His disdain changed a few days before the invasion when he made increasingly heartbreaking calls for help. His earlier reticence may have left many of his countrymen unprepared for the agony that was about to unfold.

Still, under the most extreme circumstances, Zelensky is ironically displaying the very values, including a staunch defense of democracy, that would qualify Ukraine for membership in both the European Union and NATO, a path that Putin tried to close with his invasion.

“They are one of us and we love them,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in an interview with Euronews on Sunday, referring to Ukraine.

Zelensky is not just creating a historical legend for himself, by taking on tyranny in a way that places him alongside famous Cold War dissidents like Poland’s Solidarity leader Lech Walesa and Imre Nagy, the executed leader of the Hungarian uprising. of 1956 against the Warsaw Pact. He is offering the kind of inspirational leadership that has often been lacking during a pandemic in which some leaders put their political goals above the public good and refused to follow the public health rules they imposed on their people. Unlike former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who fled Kabul when the Taliban attacked the capital last summer, Zelensky is determined to stay and fight, and possibly die with his people.

He has become one of the rarest of leaders, synonymous with the mood and character of his people at a crucial moment in history, as he encouraged them to ever greater national efforts, like British Prime Minister Winston Churchill during the World War II or George Washington during and after the US War of Independence.

In what has already become an iconic comment, Zelensky rejected American offers of a way out to safety, telling the US, according to the US embassy in Britain: “The fight is here. I need ammunition.” .Not a ride.”

In another poignant message on Sunday, the Ukrainian president warned the rest of the world that although he and his country were in the line of fire, he was waging a fight in the name of democracy and freedom around the world.

“Ukrainians have shown the courage to defend their homeland and save Europe and its values ​​from a Russian onslaught,” he said.

“This is not just Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This is the beginning of a war against Europe, against European structures, against democracy, against basic human rights, against a global order of laws, rules and peaceful coexistence.”

An alarming turn in the crisis

Zelensky’s comments came as the Ukraine crisis took an even more alarming turn.

Putin, lashing out at NATO leaders, put Russia’s deterrent forces, including nuclear weapons, on high alert. The move may have been designed to scare the West, but it also raised fears of an escalation to truly alarming levels.

Putin’s nuclear rhetoric came as he seemed increasingly isolated, with his forces bogged down on roads to Kyiv and scenes of burning convoys hinting at the strength of the Ukrainian resistance.

There has never been a greater need for Putin to have some kind of diplomatic way out of the crisis. But neither Western nor Ukrainian leaders have high hopes for talks scheduled for Monday between Kyiv and Moscow officials on the border with Belarus.

And the expected fall on Monday of the Russian currency, the ruble, as a result of international sanctions could further increase political pressure on Putin and worsen his volatile mood.

This was a successful attack on Russian vehicles, according to the Ukrainian Air Force. 1:15

bad omen

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is, more than anything, the result of one man’s obsession with the fall of the Soviet Union, the shape of the post-Cold War world, and perceived disrespect for Russia’s claims as a great power. But if Putin started the crisis, it is Zelensky’s behavior that has prompted the rest of the world’s response, often successfully using social media, that has made the Russian propaganda machine seem unsuspecting.

But it is necessary to ask if the answer comes too late for Ukraine.

A 3-mile (nearly 5-kilometre) long Russian column was seen on satellite images en route to Kyiv on Sunday, fueling fears about a possible assault on the capital that would put civilians in the direct line of fire and increase the already high civilian death toll, which local authorities put at 352 on Sunday. Western leaders say it will take time for the sanctions to start inflicting pain on Putin, the oligarchs who support him and the Russian people. But Ukraine may have days, not weeks, left as an independent nation.

The survival of the Ukrainian president is also becoming more important for the rest of the world. The hard work Russian forces have endured underscores the difficulty Russia would have in subjugating a nation the size of France under occupation. A divided Ukraine and a full-scale insurgency would be much more effective with Zelensky as the leading figure. His newfound influence in global capitals and his ability to mobilize political pressure on foreign leaders could prove invaluable to the Ukrainian cause, which is why an eventual escape from Kyiv could be essential to hopes of liberating the country of him.

But Zelensky and thousands of his fellow Ukrainians know they may be living on borrowed time. Putin appears to be backed into a corner, which makes it all the more urgent for him to bring the conflict to a swift and decisive end. The Russian leader, who has falsely discredited Zelensky and his compatriots as Nazis, has a history of scorched-earth responses that pay little heed to civilian casualties. The total destruction of the Chechen capital Grozny by Russia in its ruthless effort to crush the separatists may hold some terrifying omens for Kyiv in the coming days.

And Zelensky’s extraordinary success so far only makes him a more valuable target for Russia. Moscow may reason that if he is captured or killed, Ukrainian morale and resistance could collapse.

The evidence of the last few days, however, makes this a questionable proposition.