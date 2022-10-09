How Zendaya became famous

In recent years Zendaya He stood out in the entertainment world for his incredible talent and the amazing job he did putting himself in the shoes of Rue. Her leading role in euphoriathe series of hbo max, led her to consecrate herself in the most important awards and gave her the position of “actress of the moment”. Since then, everyone is fascinated with her.

And although it is his work most applauded by critics, the truth is that it is not the only role he played. Throughout her career we have seen her shine in other great projects such as spider-man, dunes either The Greatest Showman. But although all these titles were successful, the reality is that she did not become famous with any of them.

Zendaya is one of the most requested actresses of the moment.

Zendaya became famous with this TV series

Since she was very young, the star knew that she wanted to dedicate herself to the world of cameras and celebrities. In this way, she began her career as a child model and as a backup dancer. But after trying, she finally got her big break on the small screen.

The television debut of Zendaya went hand in hand Disney. In 2009, the young woman made the decision to audition for the role of CeCe Jones in the fiction shake it up. To win over the people in charge of this project, she decided to perform “Leave Me Alone” by Michael Jackson.

When they saw her sing, dance and give off a great charisma, the producers of the show understood that the star had to give life to another of the main characters. In this way, she was chosen to play Raquel “Rocky” Blue along with Bella Thornewho got the role of CeCe.

Although there were more than 200 young people who auditioned to give life to Rocky, Zendaya He conquered everyone from the first moment. In addition to earning the applause of the executives and the House of Mouse, the girl also captured the hearts of the audience.

shake it up came to the small screen in 2010 and from the first moment it became one of the most popular Disney series. The show was watched by 6.2 million viewers, making it the second highest-rated premiere on the channel. As expected, this fiction boosted the star’s career.

The popularity of fiction led her to renew her role for a second season. At the same time that she gave life to her character, the actress also recorded some songs for the series and also as a soloist, proving that she is a versatile young woman capable of shining in everything she sets her mind to.

