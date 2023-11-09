Howard Stern, Kevin Hart, Kelly Clarkson and more help SiriusXM unveil sweeping rebrand, new apps, updated subscription pricing

SiriusXM unveils a comprehensive rebrand and streamlined app today with Howard Stern, Kevin Hart. Kelly Clarkson and other talent joined executives at a kickoff event in New York.

The redesigned streaming app will launch in North America on December 14, and an in-car launch will follow in the following months. The company also announced that its Streaming All Access plan will cost $9.99 per month, down from previous levels. Various vehicle price points will be announced in early 2024.

Stern, whose signing represented the opening salvo in satellite radio’s bid for relevance in 2004, took the stage and offered a few minutes of exclusive musings. “I don’t dye my hair!” I shouted. “I know you think I think, but I don’t.”

Moving on to his main reason for leading the event, he recalled that before starting at Sirius in 2006, “I thought my career was over”, given his entanglements with the FCC. He was sorry to hear from loyal listeners that they watched his show on advertising-supported radio and never heard his voice. “They were running 17.20 minutes of ads per hour,” he said. Stern signed a five-year contract extension in 2020 at a reported $90 million per year.

Backed by an acoustic band, Clarkson sang covers of Miley Cyrus and Pink. His new channel, which went live today, emphasizes a wide range of artists and genres. Clarkson said, “Whenever I hear great music, I add it to the rotation”, noting that the channel would include everything from Ella Fitzgerald to Whitesnake. His daily syndicated TV talk show would also enable him to capture performances and collaborations, and he half-jokingly said he had asked SiriusXM to install “a button” in his house so he could instantly go live on their channel. Can. , “You never know when you’re in the mood,” he said.

A major strategic goal of SiriusXM in recent years has been to transcend its roots as an add-on option in vehicles. While that installed base remains important and attractive, the company aims to be more competitive in the audio space outside of cars, with advanced music offerings and podcasts joining the dozens of constantly streaming music, talk and sports channels. The company also owns Pandora and Stitcher, the latter podcast app being spun off as a stand-alone ahead of the launch of the new app.

“The launch of the new SiriusXM streaming experience is a significant moment in our history, ushering in a new era of innovation at our company,” said CEO Jennifer Weitz. “And this launch is just the beginning; “We will continue to iterate and evolve our product offerings over the next year and beyond as we strive to provide our customers with the best listening experience on the go, in the car and wherever they choose to tune in. “

In an interview with Deadline, Witz said that pricing for some packages would target “superfans”, similar to the way some video streaming outlets set their rates.

“There are many ways to package around access, but it probably makes more sense to package around content,” he said. “We will have lower price points for in-car products because we think that’s a way to attract more of an audience there.”

The idea would be to reach “a range of options”, extending from entry-level plans to VIP packages. The current VIP offering runs $35 per month and allows multiple log-ins and vehicles.

