Howard Stern left his anticovid bunker to meet with Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel and Jon Hamm – FayerWayer

Howard Stern emerged from his bunker for the first time in two years. All this, for dinner with Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Jason Bateman and Jon Hamm.

Howard Stern came out of the anticovid bunker

Stern, 68, confessed to feeling very nervous about leaving his $20 million “doomsday bunker” in Southampton for a lavish dinner at Laser Wolf in Williamsburg, Brooklyn last Friday night.

“I really had a very taxing weekend, emotionally and physically,” Stern said on his radio show Monday. “For the first time in two years I ventured out of the house. It was too much for me. It was too much. I haven’t been out in two years.”

Despite his good company, along with his wife, he was very worried and panicked at certain moments of the evening.

“Panic to go out”

“I told my wife: ‘I don’t want to go, I’m panicking, I don’t want to get COVID.’ (But) I know our president has told us that the pandemic is over and everyone is walking around without masks… I don’t want to get COVID yet.”

Stern did not have a mask

Despite the psychological fear that the pandemic caused in Howard Stern, the announcer was not wearing a mask, according to leaked images of the dinner.

“Howard was there without even a mask. They all sat at a large table… Stern told the restaurant staff that this was his first night out since the start of the pandemic,” a source told Page Six.

The photos of the meeting between Howard Stern, Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel and Jon Hamm

A year ago, Stern said that he was trying to integrate into the new reality, but that it was very difficult for him, however, last Friday night he completely forgot that the planet experienced a pandemic.