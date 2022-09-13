Howard Stern thinks Pete Davidson should date Emily Ratajkowski next

ads

More about: Pete Davidson Pete Davidson Copies Kanye West’s Met Gala Look at the 2022 Emmys Pete Davidson Series with Edie Falco

Howard Stern thinks Pete Davidson should get over his breakup with Kim Kardashian with soon-to-be single Emily Ratajkowski.

“Kim and Pete dated for nine months. Everyone is speculating who’s next,” Stern said on Monday’s episode of SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show.”

“[I] I was thinking Pete Davidson might date Emily Ratajkowski.” “That beauty. … That would be a good matchup there.”

The 68-year-old radio host also surmised that Davidson, 28, could opt for Margot Robbie, even though she is married to Tom Ackerley. He then brought up thrice-divorced Drew Barrymore as a possible partner, but ultimately changed his mind, saying the “Saturday Night Live” alum is probably “too young” for the 47-year-old actress.

“This guy is amazing with the ladies,” Stern said of Davidson.

Davidson is single after his breakup with Kim Kardashian in August. NBC via Getty Images

While the crash jock admitted he initially didn’t see the comedian’s appeal, he has since reconciled.

“Listen, the guy is a funny guy. He is successful… he is a good looking guy, he has a good physique,” ​​he said.

And Stern may not be far wrong with his EmRata prediction: The model, 31, has been outspoken about why she finds Davidson desirable.

Ratajkowski has spoken out about why so many women find Davidson attractive. GC Images

“He seems super charming,” he said during a November 2021 interview. He’s vulnerable. he is lovely. His nail polish is amazing. He looks good!”

The Inamorata designer added that Davidson has a “great relationship with his mom,” has “great height” and that “obviously women find him very attractive.”

Ratajkowski also noted that the “King of Staten Island” star is “a professional.”

The model filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard last week after he allegedly cheated on her. Wire Image

Page Six exclusively reported last week that Ratajkowski has filed for divorce from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, amid rumors that he cheated on her.

Ratajkowski sparked breakup speculation in July when she was seen walking the now-estranged couple’s 1-year-old son, Sylvester, without his wedding ring. Just a day later, Page Six broke the news that she and the 41-year-old producer had split after four years of marriage.

“Yes, he cheated,” a source close to Ratajkowski told us at the time. He is a serial cheater. It’s disgusting. It’s a dog.

Davidson and Kardashian dated for nine months before calling it quits.kimkardashian/Instagram

Ratajkowski, who married Bear-McClard in a court wedding in February 2018 after just two weeks of dating publicly, has since shared that he is thinking about dating again.

Meanwhile, Davidson is back on the market after his nine-month relationship with Kardashian, 41, ended in August.

The “Meet Cute” star dated Cazzie David, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber and Phoebe Dynevor and was briefly engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018.

ads