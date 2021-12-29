How’s Charlene doing? The official press release from Palazzo Grimaldi on the health of the Princess

After his return to Munich, Princess Charlene is hospitalized in a clinic, of which initially nothing was known, while it has been known for a few days be the Zurich clinic ‘Knusnacht Practice’, specialized in addiction treatment.

Charlene’s health has always been a question mark for the past few months, when he was in South Africa for undergo a whole range of operations and treatments about a problem related to the maxillary sinuses.

Since she returned to Monaco, on the occasion of the National Day, it seemed that the thing had subsided if not resolved and instead, a few days before the day, Charlene he left Munich again due to his health conditions, both physical and psychological.

From Palazzo Grimaldi has been kept the utmost confidentiality and the utmost silence on the matter. Only now, however, the Royal Palace has decided to disclose a official announcement on the health of the Princess.

The press release released by the Palazzo reads: “The Palazzo wishes to share some information regarding health from Her Highness Princess Charlene: he is recovering satisfactorily and reassuringly“.

These are the first words of the actual press release, even if it is specified later that they will be “still need a few months before his health reaches complete recovery“.

Alcohol addiction or eating disorder? The hypotheses of hospitalization

So what emerges is the fact that Charlene will not be returning to Palazzo Grimaldi anytime soon, but it will take another months to stay at the clinic.

Dagospia with regard to the fact that it is an addiction treatment clinic he puts forward the hypothesis that it could even be alcohol dependence or an eating disorder.

Regarding bulimia, the hypothesis is not that far off, in fact it is known that in the months of stay in the South African clinic Charlene was having trouble eating and was fed only on liquids.

While with regard to a possible alcohol addiction there are no specific news about it. However, it is not excluded that it can also be treated of the train caused by morphine, which was probably given to her in the clinic for fight pain.