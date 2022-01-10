How’s the Ford Mustang doing? Marco’s first 6,000 km

And the Ford Mustang Mach-E how is it going? The first electric model of the American company was missing from the readers’ story about their first year in electric. Marco takes care of filling the void. Before him Lino and Veronica, the newlyweds in Twingo (pictured) had shared their experience. Biagio, from Abruzzo with the Dacia Spring. Luca, who switched from Toyota to Tesla Model 3 (photo). Elisabetta and Federico, owners of a Renault Zoe. And Paolo, who has a Volkswagen ID.4. Anyone wishing to tell about themselves can write to info@vaielettrico.it, by sending text and images.

from Marco Laviscio

“VI follow him every day and tell you about my experience with the Mustang Mach-E, hoping it will be of help. I bought the car “on paper” to December 2020 when the first models were not yet delivered in the USA. Maybe I was the first in Italy to order it, even though I only received it in September 2021“.

And the Ford Mustang how are you / On the highway at 120, recharging …

“I have traveled since then just over 6 thousand km. The model is the Standard Range RWD.

I’ll tell you about last week’s trip: 750 km from Caserta to Torbole, a week around Trentino, Veneto and Lake Garda and return. Total 2,300 km, many of them on the motorway. Comfortable departure at 11 with 94% of battery, 14 ° C and heating at 20 ° C (for the whole trip). Always mode Active And One pedal, but I often used the CCA. Speed ​​up to the first stop in the service section of the motorway East Flaminia (Free to X 350 kW) about 120, traffic permitting. About 30 minutes to charge to 80%. Second stop at Ionity of Valdichiana to get back to 80%. The stretch up to Carpi was on average 90 km / h if not less, due to traffic and works. In Carpi again 80% load to get to the destination with 25%. From there to my destination I traveled fixed at 120. The temperatures dropped only from Modena, to rise up to 6 ° C“.

“How much did I spend for a trip of 2,300 km”