How’s the Ford Mustang doing? Marco’s first 6,000 km
And the Ford Mustang Mach-E how is it going? The first electric model of the American company was missing from the readers’ story about their first year in electric. Marco takes care of filling the void. Before him Lino and Veronica, the newlyweds in Twingo (pictured) had shared their experience. Biagio, from Abruzzo with the Dacia Spring. Luca, who switched from Toyota to Tesla Model 3 (photo). Elisabetta and Federico, owners of a Renault Zoe. And Paolo, who has a Volkswagen ID.4. Anyone wishing to tell about themselves can write to info@vaielettrico.it, by sending text and images.
from Marco Laviscio
“VI follow him every day and tell you about my experience with the Mustang Mach-E, hoping it will be of help. I bought the car “on paper” to December 2020 when the first models were not yet delivered in the USA. Maybe I was the first in Italy to order it, even though I only received it in September 2021“.
And the Ford Mustang how are you / On the highway at 120, recharging …
“I have traveled since then just over 6 thousand km. The model is the Standard Range RWD.
I’ll tell you about last week’s trip: 750 km from Caserta to Torbole, a week around Trentino, Veneto and Lake Garda and return. Total 2,300 km, many of them on the motorway. Comfortable departure at 11 with 94% of battery, 14 ° C and heating at 20 ° C (for the whole trip). Always mode Active And One pedal, but I often used the CCA. Speed up to the first stop in the service section of the motorway East Flaminia (Free to X 350 kW) about 120, traffic permitting. About 30 minutes to charge to 80%. Second stop at Ionity of Valdichiana to get back to 80%. The stretch up to Carpi was on average 90 km / h if not less, due to traffic and works. In Carpi again 80% load to get to the destination with 25%. From there to my destination I traveled fixed at 120. The temperatures dropped only from Modena, to rise up to 6 ° C“.
“How much did I spend for a trip of 2,300 km”
“While staying, I loaded up for free on the A22 of the Brenner, in the hotel and in Verona city. On the way back, temperatures between 0 and 5 degrees from the start to the last 100 km from home. Average speeds between 110 and 120 based on traffic and route. I started with 100%, then I uploaded to the Ionity of Carpi, to that of Valdichiana and to the Enel X of Valmontone. Unfortunately, the immature software Ford does not let me know how many kWh I have stored, but only the percentage values that I have found inaccurate. For example: two charges 24% they provided me 15 and 18.7 kWh. From the Enel and Ionity app I know for sure that I have stored 301 kWh. The remaining part is the free one. The definitive figure is important: expenditure of 45 euros for Enel X flat subscription (145 kWh), 45 euros with Ionity (discounted the first year), approx 20 euro for full at home (about 0.3 euros per kWh). For 2300 km they are not bad“.
