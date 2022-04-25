How’s your homocysteine? – Targatocn.it

The sad reality is that cardiovascular, metabolic, autoimmune, neurodegenerative and neoplastic diseases are reaching epidemic numbers in the last few decades. Part of the responsibility is ours, because we are too focused on maintaining our fake state of well-being, evaluated on the basis of what we possess and not what we are, forgetting that health exists and that it depends primarily on our lifestyle.

We look in the mirror and we usually don’t like what we see and so we avoid looking. Thus, regardless of the damage we cause with our reckless daily habits, we continue to move away from the path of health, making a thousand excuses, to justify and absolve ourselves. Little time, little money … these are the most popular excuses! Little desire, little knowledge, little intention … I would add.

Distracted from everything that surrounds us, overstressed and hyposatisfied, we do not understand that the real “world”, on which we should focus, is the one that lives and swarms within us: a heterogeneous, organized and functional society made up of systems, apparatuses, organs and cellular structures, the sole purpose of which is to keep us alive with the best quality.

The problem is that, for most people, the disease is a pathological condition that seems to depend not on their actions, but on some sort of bad luck or adverse fate that decides to take it out on them.

Thus, they look at their overweight as a “something” to be eliminated only when the cardiologist suggests it to them or when, in front of the mirror, they are confronted with the fateful “costume test” or when the gastrointestinal alteration becomes so disabling that it does not being able to digest even a banal salad anymore. And if the blood values ​​decompensate, then the “magic tablet” will put everything in place, allowing you not to give up unbalanced habits.

Many think they can solve everything by following a “subtractive diet”, usually improvised and unbalanced in micronutrients, or they unwillingly sign up in the gym near their home, following, almost always, a training program that is not suitable for their person, and then find yourself after a few months of forced diet and exhausting workouts with a few pounds less (usually lean mass) and a lot more stress, not only at the level of the joints, but above all at the mental level. The truth, which I insist on in every article of mine, is that all diseases have a multifactorial etiopathogenesis.

That is to say, they are the sum of several factors which, depending on the genetic and acquired predisposition, will trigger this or that other pathological alteration. But, behind it all, there are our wrong behaviors: poor nutrition, little self-respect, poor emotional management and limited and conditioned information.

Our every choice is important, but for it to be a true health choice, knowledge is needed. Knowledge makes you strong! Knowing what cures, strengthens, nourishes or on the contrary what intoxicates, poisons and makes our person ill can allow us to live a more peaceful and healthy life. Here is the purpose of my articles: to stimulate and satisfy your desire for knowledge; empower you in your choices; increase your self-esteem, because those you know feel stronger, more confident and less influenced.

Having said that, today I want to talk to you about a factor that, much more than others, can influence our state of health. It is a protein produced by our body and which should be present in the blood in very modest values: homocysteine. Think that its accumulation in the bloodstream increases the risk of over fifty diseases, including heart attack, stroke, diabetes, depression, Alzheimer’s disease and some forms of cancer.

Homocysteine ​​is produced in our body from methionine, an essential sulfur amino acid found in animal and vegetable proteins. In itself, homocysteine ​​is not harmful, as the body transforms it into two beneficial substances: SAMe, a methyl donor, essential for the brain and for the whole body system, and glutathione, one of the most important liver antioxidants. . But, for this transformation process to take place, our body needs optimal quantities of B vitamins, especially B12 and FOLATES.

If there is a lack of these vitamins, the enzymes responsible for the transformation of homocysteine ​​will not be able to operate efficiently and it, not converted, will accumulate dangerously in our blood. It is very important to underline that no food can naturally contain vitamin B12, as it is a molecule produced by bacteria, fungi and algae. It is present in the meat of animals either because it has been added to their food, or because it is produced by the bacteria present in the soil of the plants on which the animals eat. B vitamins are multifunctional micronutrients.

Their deficiency can affect and inhibit many bodily functions. It should be remembered that, behind every nutritional deficiency, there is always a multifactoriality, even if, one of the most important factors is undoubtedly poor digestion which, over time, condemns us to malabsorption. In our body, vitamin B12 is synthesized by the bacteria present in the intestine, thanks to the presence of cobalt and other nutrients. Low blood levels of this vitamin may be due to alterations in its production, malabsorption, increased need or excessive destruction. Intestinal dysbiosis can also alter its synthesis.

Dysbiosis which in turn depends on poor digestion, incorrect eating habits, the abuse of antibiotics, cortisone, antidepressants, antacids, excess of genotoxic substances, parasitosis, intestinal inflammation, environmental pollutants, psychophysical stress. Numerous studies are showing that a deficiency of vit. B12 can also depend on an alteration of an “intrinsic factor” (which should normally be found in the gastric juice) which prevents its absorption in the intestinal mucosa.

Here then a high homocysteine ​​value in the blood reveals not only a high risk of contracting serious diseases (i.e. the effect), but also an alteration of the gastrointestinal system (the cause), unable to absorb important micronutrients such as folic acid and vitamin B12. The problem is that when the levels of these nutrients decrease, our body’s ability to transform homocysteine ​​is also reduced and consequently, not only the levels of SAMe and Glutathione are reduced, but their levels in the blood increase.

An excess of it represents an important cardiovascular risk. In fact, it contributes to the formation of atheromatous plaques. The chances of developing cancers increase, as high levels make DNA more vulnerable to damage, decreasing its repair capacity. The risk of Diabetes 2 increases, because an excess of insulin, which is observed in all conditions of hyperglycemia, prevents the body from reducing and keeping the homocysteine ​​level low.

It also significantly increases the risk of developing neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, because this protein is strongly associated with brain damage. Do you see how many correlations there are between a wrong and banal food choice and the risk of developing serious diseases? The steps are simple: I eat badly and go into digestive and dysbiotic disorders; I cannot absorb or synthesize the right micronutrients, such as the B vitamins; this deficiency prevents my body from transforming my homocysteine ​​which remains in circulation in the blood; i am familiar with metabolic and cardiovascular diseases.

And here you have just given yourself a high probability of suffering from disabling and fatal diseases. So what can we do to avoid this epilogue? Stop and improve your lifestyle: no more “dead” food, choose “live” food rich in micronutrients such as B vitamins and, if you are deficient, you can, under the advice of an expert, integrate them with a phytotherapic that has the right formulation and titration and also contains minerals such as magnesium, selenium, chromium and zinc.

Check the level of vitamin C in your blood and, if you are deficient, increase the amount of foods that contain it naturally or take a good supplement. It is important to reduce the consumption of fatty meats and increase the consumption of fish and vegetable proteins. Seasonal fruit and vegetables are also fundamental, because they will guarantee you the right amount of fiber, necessary for your Microbiota to synthesize group B directly in your intestine. It minimizes alcohol consumption and eliminates spirits, as they seriously damage hepatocytes and neurons.

Excessive stress is also counterproductive: you have to reduce the daily stress load by changing your attitude. Stay away from addictions: alcohol, smoking, sugar are drugs, “packaged” on the shelves on display, just to get your attention!

In short, the health choices you can make every day to keep homocysteine ​​at an optimal level in your blood are not that complicated or difficult. This is no joke: a high homocysteine ​​level damages arteries, brain and DNA. For this reason, its level is one of the most important indicators of our state of health, our biochemical adaptability and the risk of developing dangerous chronic degenerative diseases. And now think! How’s your homocysteine?