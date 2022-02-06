Hoyeon Jung: the Squid Game actress photographed by Harley Weir for Vogue

His last runway appearance dates back to December 2019, for a Moschino show in New York. A bittersweet memory, because at that time her modeling career seemed to have come to an end. “I had fewer and fewer engagements. The brands I worked with no longer wanted me. I was very worried, I didn’t know who I was anymore“.

Not having many work commitments, he studies all he can. “English, martial arts, yoga, acting“, remember. “Netflix was my best friend at the time“. Streaming becomes a form of self-education and a balm for loneliness. She falls in love with the films of Greta Gerwig, Paul Thomas Anderson, Christopher Nolan, Alfonso Cuarón, directors in tune with her cerebral tastes. “More than what you do when you are at the peak of your career, it counts how you spend your time when you are on the ground“, He says. “If it hadn’t been for that time, I don’t know if I would have ever thought about acting“.

In January 2020 he signs with an agency for actorsjust as South Korean writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk is desperate for an interpreter for the lead female role of Squid Game. “I wanted someone with a different auraHwang will say. “A new genre of actress“. And here comes a video file in which Hoyeon reads a few lines in a white-walled room. She filmed the clip herself, having stayed up until two in the morning to devour the script in one go. Hwang quickly realizes that he has found his Sae-byeok.

Within a week, Hoyeon leaves New York in a hurry (“I didn’t even have time to pack,” he remembers) e back to Seoul, where he gets the part. The cast is made up of established actors, she is the only beginner. On the set, she particularly bonds with Park Hae-soo, who plays Cho Sang-woo, the cynical businessman who betrays Sae-byeok. “In the beginning, she was the one who shared her concerns with me“, Recalls the actor,”but in the end it was I who confessed mine“. Long lived alone, passing from one country to another, what Hoyeon seeks is human relationship: «Having friends is one of the main goals of my life “He says. “I don’t think I’m particularly strong, but, with the right people around, I know I can do it“.