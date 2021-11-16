HP Gaming Pavilion: a super laptop with AMD Ryzen 5, 8 GB of RAM, 512 GB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti, for only 749 euros!



Normally an 899 Euro laptop, but for the Amazon Black Friday discounts, this year started early, now has a price not to be missed, of 749 Euros. Not to be missed for its respectable configuration, which will allow you to play almost any title in 1080p and which is also great for productivity and work.

The processor equipped AMD Ryzen 5 4600H, accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD. The Dedicated Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti 4 GB GDDR6, and the screen is also excellent 15.6 “FHD1920 x 1080 IPS Anti-Glare.

The particularly small frame of the laptop (Micro Edge display), while the weight of the computer of only 2.19 Kg, with overall dimensions absolutely not excessive, in relation to the type of configuration found on this product. The operating system pre-installed Windows 10 Home 64 with free update a Windows 11. We also have the ghost white backlit keyboard and numeric keypad, along with support for precision Touchpad, optimized ventilation system and audio. B&O.

Thanks to HP Dual Speaker, to HP Audio Boost and to the custom tuning by B&O experts, in fact, the audio of this excellent laptop. The design of the cooling system also improves heat dissipation and increases the stability of the system in any activity. The laptop also equipped with multi-format SD memory card reader and USB-C port.

In short, in the light of all these characteristics, we find ourselves in the presence of a price from Black Friday!