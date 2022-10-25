News

Hu Jintao: what was not seen of the unheard-of moment before the former president of the Chinese Communist Party Congress was removed

  • Fan Wang
  • BBC News, Singapore

Li Zhanshu (center) takes a document from Hu Jintao (left) as Wang Huning (right) gestures to them.

The cameras captured the moments before Hu Jintao’s departure from the CCP Congress.

A new recording reveals more details of what happened moments before China’s former leader Hu Jintao was ostentatiously removed from a session of the Chinese Communist Party Congress last week in Beijing.

The footage shows the moment when outgoing Politburo member Li Zhanshu, sitting to Hu’s left, takes a document from him and says something to him.

Later, China’s current leader, Xi Jinping, gives lengthy instructions to another man, who subsequently tries to persuade Hu to step down.

The unexpected moment sparked intense speculation: some argued it was a deliberate power play by Xi to show that Hu’s era of consensus was finally over; Others suggested that Hu’s poor health had been the cause for the former president’s removal.

