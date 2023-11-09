Huanuco Municipality secures S/123 thousand to combat anemia and child malnutrition – Tu Diario Huanuco

To add action to the fight against anemia and malnutrition, the Mayor of Huánuco, Antonio Jara Gallardo, announced that the Provincial Municipality of Huánuco received 123 thousand soles from the Punch Peru program, which expands visits and guidance to social Will allow actors to be hired. Work on healthy nutrition and iron supplementation in 1,100 households, expanding coverage to children aged 3 to 12 months.

The mayor highlighted that his management, from July to October 2023, with an investment of S/183 thousand of its own resources, will support families, mothers and caregivers of children on healthy nutrition and iron supplementation for children. Managed to visit 1,200 houses to guide. To reduce the rates of anemia and chronic malnutrition, in children above 5 months of age.

“We will now intensify our work and visit 1,100 more homes to teach mothers proper nutrition for their children with ferrous sulphate. This is possible with the budget allocation of more than 123 thousand soles that we received from Punche Peru, allowing the coverage to be expanded to children between 3 and 12 months of age,” the mayor highlighted.

On the other hand, the Mayor announced the implementation of the ‘Wawa Kuna’ campaign, which will be carried out on November 10 in Puels Park, with the aim of providing information and guidance to the population, so that they can access various multi-technologies. The area they serve. Public institutions in the promotion, prevention and control of anemia and chronic childhood malnutrition.

Participating in the event will be: Renique, Kuna Mas, Juntos, Aparicio Pomares Microred, Las Moras Microred, Civil Registry, Demuna, Sisfoh.

The activity will start with a parade from the Municipality to Puels Park.