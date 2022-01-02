Huawei and Uber make (electric) cars their own way

Huawei and Uber make their own car. Electric and connected, of course. It is the umpteenth outsiders who set foot in a world in full revolution.

Huawei and Uber, after Dyson, Sony and perhaps Apple …

Until the beginning of this century it seemed that no one could challenge the historic automotive brands. Too high the threshold of entry into a world where it is needed at least one billion euros to design and build a new model. Biti came Tesla and the balances are broken. Others who had no tradition in the car tried it, but who had won their challenge in other fields. To someone it went wrong, as James Dyson, which thought it would outperform the competition in the electric car as it had done with its ingenious small appliances. Others are still at work, like the Sony, that has already shown its prototype Vision S. And there is great anticipation for the Apple Car, whose development goes on between continuous stop-and-go. China is moving forward without hesitation, and now it’s up to the consumer electronics giant Huawei, known for mobile phones, show his first car. Is called AITO M5.

Huawei and Uber to the challenge of the car

AITO (Adding Intelligence To Automobile) is the new brand that Huawey has created with an automotive partner, Chongqing Sokon, already known for the Seres brand. But in the M5 there is all the know-how of Huawei and the sale will take place in the capillary sales network of mobile phones, tablets, etc. of the Chinese giant. Even if the mechanical basis is that of the Seres SF5. The M5 is a medium-large size SUV (477 cm. of length, 193 wide) and is the first car equipped with the operating system HarmonyOS by Huawei. The first version will not be a pure electric, but one range extender. The battery from 40 kWh guarantees an autonomy of 150 km (WLTP). But the electric motor is flanked by a fifteen hundred 4-cylinder 92 kW (125 HP) petrol engine that recharges it without turning the wheels. All for an autonomy of over 1,100 km WLTP. The traction, always electric, is available with 2 or 4 wheel drive. The price for China is equal to € 34,650.

The Uber-car made by the English Arrival

The other big name that has decided to take the plunge and make himself the car he needs is UBER, the king of rental (with driver) via app. Again thanks to a partnership, in this case with the English manufacturer Arrival. The prototype is called Alpha, the features were anticipated in a press release posted online at the end of the year along with a 4-minute video. The bottom line is that they wanted to build a vehicle tailor-made for drivers of UBER, who took an active part in the design. Taking into account that these professionals run on average 45-50,000 km per year, compared to 12,000 for an average motorist. And therefore they need more comfort, as well as guaranteeing more space for passengers (starting with the possibility of extending the legs). A commissioned model, along the lines of the van realized from Rivian for Amazon.