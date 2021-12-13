HUAWEI AppGallery is better than you think! Here’s how it works today

The latest HUAWEI smartphones make use of the EMUI operating system, a fork of Android without Google services. This is a forced choice by the American ban on the Chinese company, but not a fallback: AppGallery and HUAWEI Mobile Services are certainly not new due to the decisions of the Trump government, but they are realities that have existed for quite some time before. Suffice it to say that HUAWEI has always sold its smartphones without Google services in some of the most important markets, including China.

HUAWEI’s work is therefore based on transferring a modus operandi to western markets that it already applied in the motherland, balancing its characteristics based on the needs of the various countries. In Italy, for example, the Chinese manufacturer has always been very strong in sales and is committed to having AppGallery implement all the leading apps among those already available on Android. In the early days since Trump’s ban we have seen, for example, some shortcomings with banking apps, but to date, the sacrifices imposed are very few, if not completely absent, for the vast majority of users. In short, AppGallery can deal without fear with the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, both in terms of number and quality of the apps present.

Not only, AppGallery today represents the meeting point between all the devices sold by the manufacturer, a clear added value within a user experience that wants to be unique, and not frayed between the various devices. In fact, HUAWEI is no longer a name present only in the field of smartphones or tablets, but also sells notebooks, wearables of all kinds, audio devices and much more, without forgetting the various software services such as cloud storage or multimedia streaming. AppGallery therefore a constant presence in the HUAWEI ecosystem, as well as simply a constantly growing and evolving store.

AppGallery, HUAWEI ecosystem and a few numbers

AppGallery on third app store globally. Not only pre-installed on all smartphones and tablets sold by HUAWEI, but it can also be used on Android devices as an alternative to the Google Play Store or other third-party marketplaces. Why do it? For example, if you use wearables such as HUAWEI Watch GT 3 or Watch Fit, or even the Band 6, it may be convenient to install the store in addition to the Huawei Mobile Services, which have all the necessary tools to make the devices of the HUAWEI ecosystem.

HMS Core instead a platform that allows you to integrate apps on different devices, and also has a fundamental role in HUAWEI strategy called 1 + 8 + N, which concerns the consolidation of the proprietary ecosystem. By leveraging software technologies, the result of years of experience, Huawei has set itself the mission of creating an open and innovative app distribution platform, accessible to consumers and, at the same time, capable of rigorously protecting the privacy and security of users. This is an aspect that not all mobile platforms are able to guarantee.

Developers and companies who choose to make their apps available on AppGallery they also enjoy the full support of dedicated teams: all the apps that reach the store are verified and passed four security levels before being published and then available to end users.

AppGallery available in more than 170 countries and regions, today it has 120,000 apps integrated into HMS Core, over 12 thousand apps released in Italy alone, 4.5 million registered developers, 384.4 billion downloads worldwide in 2020 alone, with a global audience of 550 million monthly active users and over 42 million in Europe alone. HUAWEI collaborated globally and locally with developers to ensure that the app proposal was solid not only with regard to large international services (e.g. social media apps or audio-video streaming, navigation services), but also for with regard to local realities linked, for example, to shopping, services and, above all, banks.

This last aspect in our country has caused some concern, immediately after the application of the Trump ban. However, today the situation has completely reversed and among the banking apps used in Italy and present on the AppGallery we can mention the following:

Agos, Banca dAlba Mobile, Banca Generali, Banca Reale, Banca Sella, Bancaperta, Bancomat Pay, BPER Smart Mobile Banking, BPM, BuddyBank, Connecta, Open, Findomestic, Fineco, Genertel, Hype, Illimity, Inbank, INPS Intesa Sanpaolo, IWBank , Mediolanum, Mobile Banking UniCredit, MyCartaBCC, MyGenerali, Nexi Pay, NoiPA, RelaxBanking Mobile, Satispay, Sella, Tinaba, UBI Banca, Ubi Banca, Webank, Widiba, YAP, YouApp.

These applications are not only available on the AppGallery, but have been developed using HMS Core and are therefore perfectly integrated into the ecosystem in all their functions. In other words work as native apps on HUAWEI devices, giving the user a smooth and smooth experience, no matter what device they are using at any given time.

AppGallery also offers different solutions for entertainment, with apps dedicated to the most used services in Italy. Inevitable for example RaiPlay, RaiNews and RaiPlay Radio, or Mediaset Play and SportMediaset. On the HUAWEI app marketplace we also find Sky Go, Boing, CHILI, Infinity, or even apps related to the world of news such as Corriere della Sera, Repubblica.it and TGCOM24. Among the services most used by Italians there are also those of food and food delivery, with AppGallery offering a wide choice: Burger King Italia, Dominos Pizza, Foodora, Giallo Zafferano, Roadhouse, Glovo, Just Eat, Old Wild West, Tannico and The Fork, are just some of the solutions available.

The most popular e-commerce apps (Amazon, Aliexpress, Coin, Euronics, MediaWorld, Trovaprezzo.it, Unieuro, Zara are all present) are also native to the AppGallery, and there is no shortage of mobility apps, such as Airbnb, Alitalia, HELBIZ, Italo, Meteo.it or Trenitalia. In short, it is unlikely that a widespread service in Italy is not present on the AppGallery.

Together with AppGallery and HMS HUAWEI offers a whole range of services that complete the user experience with the various compatible devices.

HUAWEI Assistant an assistant powered by Artificial Intelligence that at a glance offers all possible information to face the day. For example news, weather, traffic conditions, and much more.

an assistant powered by Artificial Intelligence that at a glance offers all possible information to face the day. For example news, weather, traffic conditions, and much more. HUAWEI Music offers a library consisting of 70 million pieces of music, always available, even on the move, if connected to the internet. HUAWEI Video instead a platform that allows you to watch movies, documentaries, TV series, sports, funny clips and videos and much more at any time, also in streaming. Analogous speech with HUAWEI Reader , which allows you to download and read books instead.

offers a library consisting of 70 million pieces of music, always available, even on the move, if connected to the internet. instead a platform that allows you to watch movies, documentaries, TV series, sports, funny clips and videos and much more at any time, also in streaming. Analogous speech with , which allows you to download and read books instead. HUAWEI Health also an assistant, but linked to the world of physical well-being and health. Within the app you can monitor all the measurements collected with the company’s wearables, such as body temperature, heart rate, sleep and much more. The application also includes tips and advice on physical activities, improving the quality of life for those who use it.

also an assistant, but linked to the world of physical well-being and health. Within the app you can monitor all the measurements collected with the company’s wearables, such as body temperature, heart rate, sleep and much more. The application also includes tips and advice on physical activities, improving the quality of life for those who use it. HUAWEI Browser proprietary software, secure and optimized for company devices, for simple and safe online browsing.

proprietary software, secure and optimized for company devices, for simple and safe online browsing. HUAWEI Cloud the cloud storage service, in order to save all the files of our interest in the cloud and always have them at hand wherever we go.

the cloud storage service, in order to save all the files of our interest in the cloud and always have them at hand wherever we go. Petal Maps an excellent satellite navigation service while Petal Search the search engine integrated on all HUAWEI smartphones that allows you to know any information by performing an online search, or even apps and services available for your device.

Christmas promotions on the AppGallery

One of the peculiar features of HUAWEI is often offering its users the opportunity to save through promotions and offers, both on their devices and on their services. Its own app store is no exception, in which the new one has just been inaugurated Christmas campaign of AppGallery.

To participate enough access the advent calendar available on the store and complete the challenge of the day. Once the challenge is over, you can redeem the reindeer, which are used to open your gift package which can also contain some of the devices produced by the company. Furthermore, the more you share, the better your chances of winning since an extra reindeer is provided for each sharing. The campaign will end on December 25th.

Those who feel lucky can also participate in the lucky christmas draw once you have downloaded the selected apps. Among these, some Huawei owners allow to obtain additional extra reindeer. This campaign will end on January 6, as until that date it will be possible to access the advent calendar to recover the challenges of the previous days.

Numerous prizes are also up for grabs until 6 January for the Style, Cinema, Sport and Technology categories.

Style : € 300 coupon to buy designer clothes and items from fashion, luxury and design brands available on the platform Yoox and discounts of 20% on a minimum purchase of 100 euros.

: € 300 coupon to buy designer clothes and items from fashion, luxury and design brands available on the platform and discounts of 20% on a minimum purchase of 100 euros. Cinema : AppGallery rewards cinema lovers with a gift card of 30 free admissions to the multiplex cinemas of the circuit The Space Cinema .

: AppGallery rewards cinema lovers with a gift card of 30 free admissions to the multiplex cinemas of the circuit . Sport : by participating in the AppGallery Christmas campaign you can receive as a gift six months of free subscription a DAZN .

: by participating in the AppGallery Christmas campaign you can receive as a gift six months of free subscription a . Technology: up for grabs coupons of 50 euros to organize your trip on Oh my. The lucky ones will also be able to put devices such as the new HUAWEI nova 9 and the HUAWEI Matepad 11 tablet under the tree.

To find out the rules of the HUAWEI AppGallery Christmas campaign consult this link.