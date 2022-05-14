The hybrid smartband from the Chinese manufacturer is already a well-established alternative.

Dressing the latest is no longer a question linked to fashion, but to technology. Wearables have become the most demanded complement in recent years, with the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 in the lead and with the rest of smartbands and smartwatches behind. Today the HUAWEI Band 6 arrives at €39.99 to snatch a large part of the cake from Xiaomi, on its own merits.

HUAWEI’s smart watch-bracelet arrived last year to make things tough for its Chinese brother Xiaomi. After 6 editions being the best smartband of each year, the HUAWEI Band 6 comes loaded with great specifications and a outstanding user experience which has forced Xiaomi to bring out something similar like the Redmi Smart Band Pro.

Buy the best alternative to the Mi Band 6 for 39.99 euros

last christmas I bought 3 units HUAWEI Band 6 for my mother, uncle and father-in-law, and it has been the best gift they have received in years. The HUAWEI Band 6 is a gadget to wear on any occasionIt looks good with a suit, with a dress and with a swimsuit on the beach. It is one of the most comfortable wearables to wear due to its ridiculous weight, 18 grams (without strap).

It is a very wearable customizable by the spheres that you can choose from the dozens available in the watch face store within the HUAWEI Health app. It is a waterproof watch with an IP68 resistance certificate, which can withstand immersions up to 50 meters deep. Your screen is beautiful. AMOLED type, with 1.47 inches in size and high resolution (194 x 368px). Without a problem, it could pass as one of the best smartwatches on the market without becoming a watch.

The HUAWEI Band 6 has WiFi connectivity at 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth 5.0 low energy consumption. As for its sensors, we have the heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, step counter, sleep quality and gyroscope. It lacks GPS, but we can use our mobile for outdoor activities such as walking or cycling routes.

It is compatible with iOS 9.1 and Android 6.0 and up. Your battery will give us about 14 days of autonomy with a single charge. It is magnetically charged with a HUAWEI proprietary charger. Can you customize straps everything you want by getting one of the thousands of options available on Amazon.

