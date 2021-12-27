Huawei enters the automotive world

A NEW BRAND – The expansion of the giants of consumer electronics in the automotive world continues. In addition to the Apple Car project, Xiaomi recently stated that it will build an electric car, thus joining Huawei, which presented its first electrified car under the new Aito brand. Is called Aito M5 (Aito is the acronym for Adding Intelligence to Auto) and is a plug-in hybrid SUV made with the collaboration of the Seres car company. The latter takes care of the construction of the car, while Huawei takes care of the software.

ELECTRICITY WITH EXTENDED AUTONOMY – The Aito M5 is developed on the Seres REEV (Range-Extended Electric Vehicle) platform and is equipped with a plug-in hybrid powertrain composed of the four-cylinder 1.5 turbo petrol which here has the sole function of recharging the 200 kWh battery of the electric unit when necessary (the battery can still be recharged from the outside via the electricity network). The traction is all-wheel and the total power is almost 430 hp (224 at the front and 203 at the rear), with a 0-100 in 4.4 seconds. According to the company, the autonomy of the car can exceed 1,000 km of autonomy. However, a less performing version with two-wheel drive is also present in the price list.

ALL HUAWEI WORLD – The Huawei he did the whole part multimedia of the car using the operating system HarmonyOS also present on the smartphones of the Chinese electronics giant. In the center of the dashboard is the touch screen with a 15.6 ”diagonal. Interconnection with Huawei devices is possible, and a number of proprietary applications are available for watching videos and listening to music. There is also a voice assistance system and a satellite navigator connected to the network, also designed by the Chinese consumer electronics giant. The car is equipped with various sensors such as ultrasonic radar, which makes it compliant with level 2 of automated driving.

PRICES IN CHINA – The price list of Aito M5, which is currently on sale in China only, starts at 250,000 yuan, or about 34,600 euros for the rear-wheel drive version, up to 280,000 yuan (39,000 euros), of the all-wheel drive variant. For the most equipped, the price list reaches 320,000, or about 44,000 euros.