Huawei is suing Sweden for a ban on the sale of 5G products in the country

The arbitration proceedings were filed before the International Center for the Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), which belongs to the World Bank Group.

Huawei did not specify the amount of damages claimed. According to public television SVI, the initially disputed sum was 5.2 billion Swedish kronor (495 million euros), but in the end it could be much higher.

Like the UK in mid-2020, Sweden became the second European country – and the first in the EU – to specifically ban phone operators from using Huawei equipment in the country’s 5G network deployment. Sweden also ordered Huawei to remove the equipment already installed by January 1, 2025. After an appeal from Huawei, a Swedish court in June 2021 upheld the decision of the Swedish Postal and Telecommunications Authority (PTS).

