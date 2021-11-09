Tech

HUAWEI MateBook 14 Laptop, Amazon offer of Early Black Friday 2021, with Ryzen 7 4800H – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy, for the beginning ofEarly Black Friday 2021, a HUAWEI MateBook 14, a laptop with Ryzen 7 4800H. The reported discount is 200 €.

HUAWEI MateBook 14 Laptop, 14 Inch Full View 2K Ultrabook Notebook PC Laptop, AMD Ryzen 7 4800H, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Fingerprint Sensor, Windows 10 Home, Italian Layout, Space Gray
€ 1049.0

€ 849.0

The full price reported by Amazon is € 1,049. In the last period, this laptop has been put at a fixed price of 949 € and previously it was on offer at 899 €. Today’s is the best offer ever to appear on Amazon. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Turning to the technical data, HUAWEI MateBook 14 is a laptop with a 14-inch FullView 2K touch screen with 90% screen-to-body ratio. The Huawei Matebook 14 AMD Ryzen 4000H Series mobile processor is designed with a 7nm process, and has 8 cores. Huawei Matebook 14 weighs only 1.49 kg and is only 15.9 mm thick. It features a 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM (16GB model is also available).

