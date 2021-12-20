Huawei MatePad 11: give yourself a tablet with stylus and earphones for free

You would like to buy a tablet Huawei MatePad 11 and put it under the Christmas tree? Huawei offers you a special offer active during the Christmas period. If you buy the MatePad 11 tablet from 12 to 31 December, you will benefit from a discount of 50 euros. You pay for the tablet 359.99 euros instead of 399.90 euros.

Do you want to know more about the promotion? Continue reading our guide and find out how to take advantage of the offer promoted by the Huawei online shop.

Huawei tablets: how to buy them with a discount of 50 euros

Are you looking for a lightweight and compact Huawei tablet? Then, the Huawei MatePad 11 model is definitely for you. The 10.95-inch display and the body of only 164.3×253.8 mm with a thickness of 7.25 mm. The weight then allows you to carry it safely everywhere because it is only 485 grams.



Huawei MatePad 11

The 7250 mAh battery has an autonomy of about 12 hours with the display in standard use. If you use the tablet in gaming mode, however, the battery has a slightly shorter duration. To recharge from 0 to 100% you need less than two hours, clearly using the original charger. Do you want some more information on the technical characteristics? Read the small list below:

WQXGA resolution of 2560×1600 pixels with a density of 275 ppi

refresh rate up to 120 Hz

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with Kryo 585 architecture on 7 nm TSMC node

6GB of RAM

HarmonyOS 2 operating system

Do you make a very intensive daily use of computers and tablets? The Huawei MatePad 11 has obtained certification for low blue light emission from German TV Rheinland. The screen is also equipped with Flicker-Free technology that reduces flicker and promotes prolonged use without straining the eyes.

The MatePad 11 also features Widevine DRM with security level L1. What does it mean? Applications for video streaming of movies and TV series can play the contents in full HD resolution.

Do you want to take advantage of an additional discount? Use a Huawei coupon and get a 7% discount to apply to your tablet to make the price even more advantageous.

Huawei Freebuds 4i: discover the accessories and other tablets on offer

By purchasing the Huawei MatePad 11 tablet in the period between 12 and 31 December 2021, you have the opportunity to receive the Huawei M-Pencil for free. If you want to buy the earphones too Huawei Freebuds 4i you can take advantage of the current offer and pay them 39.90 instead of 89.

In addition to the MatePad 11, the following models are also in promotion:

Matepad T10s with 10.1 inch Full ND screen for sale at a discount of 50. If you take advantage of the offer, pay the tablet 199.99 instead of 249.99 and receive the Huawei Freebuds 4i earphones for free. This promo valid on all orders placed before December 21, 2021.

Matepad Pro 12.6 with 12.6-inch FullView OLED display on sale with a special discount of 130. You will pay the tablet 669.90 instead of the original price of 799.90. Also receive the M-Pencil and the smart magnetic Keyboard for free in the package. This promo valid on all orders placed before December 21, 2021.



Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6

Access the Huawei store and discover all the other fantastic products of the brand to wrap and give at Christmas.