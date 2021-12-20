Huawei MatePad 11, the tablet with a 2.5K screen is at an all-time low

The world of Tablet is clearly divided into two: the Apple iPads, on the one hand, and a myriad of Android tablets, on the other. The latter range from ultra low cost and ultra low quality products to great android tablets from the higher price, but still lower than that of the iPads.









The latter products once included the Huawei tablet, which in reality are still there even if they no longer have Android as an operating system, nor the Google apps, due to the now famous American ban against Huawei. Despite the ban, however, Huawei is still alive and well and the tablet Huawei MatePad 11 is a clear demonstration of this: a model with excellent technical characteristics, with a very high resolution screen and a really powerful chip, at a price that was unthinkable until a few months ago.

Huawei MatePad 11: technical characteristics

Huawei MatePad 11 it is a very recent device (the 2021 version arrived in mid-July) and the technical data sheet fully reflects his youth. Starting with the processor used, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 which until last year equipped all top-of-the-range smartphones.

To this chip Huawei combines 6/8 GB of RAM And 64/128/256 GB of storage, expandable with microSDXC card. Also good photographic sector, with an 8 MP selfie cam (shooting Full HD video) and a 13 MP rear selfie cam (4K video at 30 frames per second).

As per Huawei’s recent tradition, the audio is great: well 4 speakers by Harman Kardon and with specific optimization developed by Huawei to improve listening to streaming content.

But it’s the screen that gets the most attention: a 11 inch IPS LCD, compatible with the Huawei stylus second generation (included in the price), 120 Hz refresh and well 2.5K resolution (2,560 × 1,600 pixels), features hard to find on Android tablets.

Speaking of Android, which isn’t there: the operating system of this high-end tablet from Huawei is HarmonyOS 2.0 and it’s not a bad OS at all, quite the contrary. Aesthetically it is very similar to Android, but with some details of the interface inspired by the iOS of the iPads.

The apps are not downloaded from the Google Play Store, but from theHuawei App Gallery. There are now a lot of them, only specific and very particular apps are missing, but the general public will not miss them.

For a normal use of productivity and leisureIn fact, Huawei MatePad 11 is perfect, even with HarmonyOS. Those who have tried it, in fact, often believe this system even better than many bad Android implementations that we find on other tablets, even of good brands.

Finally, the battery: from 7,250 mAh, with fairly fast charging at 22.5 Watts.

Huawei MatePad 11: the Amazon offer

As it is easy to guess from the data sheet, Huawei MatePad 11 it is certainly not a low-end tablet, rather. The price reflects the characteristics, while remaining extremely advantageous: the price list, in fact, Huawei MatePad 11 starts from 399.90 euros for the 6/64 GB version and from 499.90 euros for the 6/128 GB version (the other versions did not arrive in Italy).

However, if these are Huawei’s official prices, they are quite different street price to look at before buying this tablet. On Amazon, needless to say, Huawei MatePad 11 has quickly dropped in price until it now reaches an all-time low: 324.98 euros for version 6/128 GB, sold and shipped by Amazon.

Huawei MatePad 11 – 6/128 GB version – HarmonyOS 2.0 operating system