Huawei MatePad 2022 in Spain

Share

Huawei’s new tablet has arrived in Spain: you can now buy the MatePad 2022, with a 10.4-inch screen and HarmonyOS.

Huawei has launched in Spain its new generation of the MatePad family of tablets. The new Huawei MatePad 10.4 from 2022 lands in our country, with a clear focus on education and the consumption of multimedia content.

It is a minor update compared to the 2022 model, and the same model that Huawei presented at the end of February of this year globally. Now the tablet can be buy in Spain in two different configurations, with prices starting from 299 euros.

Huawei MatePad 2022, all the information

Huawei MatePad (2022) Characteristic Dimensions 245.2 x 154.96 x 7.35mm

450 grams Screen 10.4-inch IPS

2,000 x 1,200 pixels

470 nits of brightness Processor Kirin 710A RAM 4GB Operating system Harmony OS 2 Storage 64/128 GB expandable by microSD up to 512 GB cameras Rear:

13MPFrontal:

8MP Battery 7250mAh

22.5W Huawei SuperCharge fast charge Others M-Pencil (2nd generation)

Bluetooth 5.1

wifi-ac

4 speakers

USB Type-C

The Huawei MatePad 2022 equips a 10.4-inch diagonal screen with a resolution of 2000 pixels high by 1200 pixels wide. It is compatible with the 2nd generation M Pencil stylusand its audio system is backed by Harman Kardon, as well as a triple speaker system supported by noise cancellation.

This new generation arrives with a design very similar to the previous version, with an aluminum chassis that surrounds its entire body, and reduced size margins around its screen. In that sense, the screen occupies 84% ​​of the front and is endorsed by the TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker Free certifications.

Its interior is headed by the Kirin 710A processorresponsible for bringing HarmonyOS to life in its second version, with features such as Multi-Window and App Multiplier, which allow you to run multiple apps in multi-window mode and adapt apps that are not compatible with landscape mode to improve the user experience.

In addition to being compatible with the M Pencil, the 10.4-inch Huawei MatePad supports Huawei’s Smart Keyboard with Bluetooth connectivity.

Huawei MatePad 2022 price and where to buy

It is possible to buy the Huawei MatePad 2022 through the official Huawei online store, being able to choose between two versions, with 64 or 128 GB of storage. The price of the tablet is 299 and 349 euros respectively.

It is available from April 27, and during its first days on sale, you can buy either of the two models at a reduced price of 249 and 299 euros**, in addition to receiving a second-generation M Pencil as a gift, and be able to enjoy three months of subscription to AtresPlayer Premium for free.

Related topics: huawei

Share

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission. Join the Andro4all bargain channel to find out about the best deals before anyone else.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!