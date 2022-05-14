Huawei MediaPad T3 10, the ‘tablet’ that “does very well with all applications”

The Tablet (either tablets, in English) has become, for some time now, one of the most versatile personal technology devices. Halfway between a mobile phone and a laptop, it is very comfortable to carry due to its size and lightness and, given its features, it can be used both to work and to enjoy any hobby, from movies or series to games of all kinds. And, although the catalog is vast, in show room we have looked at the Huawei MediaPad T3 10available in amazonwhere sum almost 2,000 reviews of the clients of this platform on-line. In addition, it is on offer: 26% discount, save 41.95 euros.

This tabletswhich has an average mark 4.4 out of 5 on the website of the electronic commerce giant, is part of the series Huawei MediaPad T3, mid-range, characterized by offering cheap tablets, but with good features and aimed at the average user. However, if you feel like comparing, we recommend that you take a look at other devices that can compete with this model, such as the Fire 7, the Huawei MediaPad T5 or several of the best tablets Samsung. We have talked about all of them before.

The Huawei MediaPad T3 10 is a Digital tablet with a 9.6-inch IPS HD touch screen Y 1,280 x 800 pixel resolution, perfect for viewing images, movies or series, but also for working and even playing. Also, thanks to the function Blue Light Eye the user will not have to worry about the time spent in front of the device, since this technology can reduce eyestrain. “I use it at home as an extension of the mobile (larger screen, more agile writing…) for simple day-to-day apps: bank, PayPal, Amazon, eBay, social networks, YouTube, music player, etc.”, explains a client of Amazon. “It looks like a higher-end tablet because of the screen quality,” adds another user.

Equipped with 2 GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and one 4,800mAh batteryis electronic tablet incorporates a Quad Core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and connection 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, sufficient features to navigate and perform all kinds of tasks at maximum speed. Likewise, the tablets add the Android 8.0 operating system and the EMUI 8.0 system, so that the applications will work smoothly. On the other hand, multitasking features They offer the possibility of working and chatting at the same time without unforeseen events. “Very fast processor, it works very well with all the applications and it doesn’t get stuck with anything”, details Rubén, who has already tried it.

Light Huawei tablet with camera

The MediaPad T3 10 of Huawei presents a very resistant and light anodized aluminum metal body (It has a thickness of 7.95 mm and a weight of 460 grams). A) Yes, the design of the tablets he is slim and elegant. In addition, it has a 5 MP autofocus rear camera and with one 2 MP front camera to get the best images and videos. In terms of sound, it also includes a integrated speaker and one headphone output. “It is robust, of good metal construction. It is fast and the image quality is very good. The sound also seems very good to me, it is of good quality and strong, ”says another client who has given the tablet the highest rating.

Another point to highlight about this device is that it has a parental control mode with 500 applications for children. This function gives the possibility of configure restrictions Y limit the time of use easily, so the little ones can use it prudently. “We bought it for our daughter. Use the tablet to watch videos on YouTube”, indicates Martina, a user. “I have bought two tablets for my children and the truth is that they work very well for what they normally use them for, which is gaming,” agrees Yamil, who has also given the tablet a five-star rating.

