HUAWEI nova 9 arrives in Italy: prices and offers for the new evolved midrange

Announced October 21, HUAWEI nova 9 it can be purchased in Italy at the price of 499.90 on the Huawei Store. Buyers will receive the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro, Phone Case and the extended warranty for a duration of 6 months as a gift. Those who buy the device on Amazon instead receive only the FreeBuds Pro for free.

HUAWEI nova 9 a smartphone that is characterized by its light and thin body. Use a 120Hz curved OLED display, supports 66W fast charging with proprietary SuperCharge technology and can rely on a 4,300mAh battery. The rear camera mounts a module Ultra Vision Camera with 50 MP large 1 / 1.56 “RYYB sensor and can be used simultaneously with the 32MP front one (also capable of recording in 4K) without the need for editing through the Dual-View mode. At the rear we also find an 8 MP camera and two additional modules for macro and depth effects.

Under the body we find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 4G processor, while on the software side we find the Huawei Mobile Services with AppGallery, Petal Maps 2.0, Petal Clip (Huawei’s first video editing software) e Petal Search, which allows you to find and download apps and various other useful information directly from the device home.

HUAWEI nova 9, offers on HUAWEI Store

Until November 23rd HUAWEI nova 9 it can be purchased on the Huawei store at a price of € 499.90 with the FreeBuds Pro, Phone Case and the 6-month warranty extension as a gift. All purchases made online on the Huawei Store benefit from the fast delivery service with free product shipping and delivery within one or two working days. In addition, all users will be entitled to a free return within 14 days of purchase, as well as a dedicated assistance service 7 days a week. Now through Klarna, you can also pay in three installments without interest.