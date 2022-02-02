Huawei P50 Pocket Review – Andrea Galeazzi

A nice foldout! Well built, solid and with an external display used intelligently. Yes this P50 Pocket from Huawei I liked it and managed to do without Google services, too bad it’s not cheap ..

Packaging and content

In packaging we find the 40W charger, the USB-A to USB-C data cable and a cover.

Design and touch-and-feel materials

Its name itself indicates pocket and portability, in fact he is often alone when open 7.2mm while from closed it comes to 15.2mm with a weight of 190 grams. The important thing, not taken for granted for a folding, is the feeling of solidity that it gives when it is held in your hand. Great touch & feel. The always-on display is there and is practically double, because we have it both on the internal and external display, while as regards the connectivity we find WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 4G, GPS and NFC (but without Google Pay).

Display

THE display in this case there are two, an internal display OLED from 6.92 “ with 21: 9 aspect ratio, 1188 x 2790 resolution and 442 PPI very nice, with a little visible crease and colors and viewing angles from OLED, and an external display from 1.04 “ with 340 pixels in diameter and 328PPI customizable and with several comfortable and well-designed functions.

Processor and memory

The processor it is Snapdragon 888 with various cuts of memory but only one imported here from us, the one with 12GB from RAM And 512GB from UFS 3.1 internal memory expandable by margin nos.

Battery

There battery it’s a 4,000 mAh with refill a 40W which allows him to reach 50% in 17 minutes and 100 in 40 minutes.

Autonomy it is not very high but certainly more convincing than P50 Pro, the behavior is always a bit like Dr Jeckyll and Mr Hide but still it brought me to the evening with still 15% left. There is also the smart charge here to avoid bringing the battery to 100% and therefore stress it even when there is no need.

Software and ecosystem

EMUI 12 updated to patches of January, obviously without Google services like on P50 Pro but I used it for 4/5 days without having particular problems. As I have already said for the P50 Pro I particularly like Petal Maps for GPS navigation and if you want there is also Waze. For meetings on Meet I used the browser version which is still fine while to download the apps there is Petal search which now also finds APKs on external stores, so you can find almost all the apps. In general, however, without Google services it can be done, it is different and you have to get used to it but it is not impossible.

Telephone department

L’audio in call is very comfortable from the capsule and also good from the speakerphone, albeit mono. The dialer instead I did not like it very much, it does not report spam numbers and does not have a search among the numbers in the phone book.

Photo and video

The sector rooms consists of 3 units: a principal from 40MP,

from a ultra-wide angle from 13MP f / 2.2,

from f / 2.2, a 32MP f / 1.8 which thanks to one color spectrum wider than usual it allows to improve precision and color rendering. The results obtained with its cameras convinced me, from cameraphone! Very good zoom up to 5X and shots obtained in low light. Less well on video, where there is good stabilization but Huawei should still work a little on this front.

Audio

The audio it is stereo, well balanced between the two speakers and with a good overall quality, perhaps lacking a bit of bass. Absent the 3.5mm audio jack.

Apps and gaming

There speed among the apps it is good, with a CPU like this there is no problem. The feedback of the vibration I found it average. Real Racing opens in 8 seconds and there is the game mode which allows you to record gameplay and activate game acceleration.

Final judgement