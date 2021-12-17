Huawei P50 Pocket unveiled live! The folding that will challenge the Z Flip

New images appeared online have unveiled the design of Huawei’s next fold. Let’s talk about Huawei P50 Pocket, an unprecedented foldable for the Chinese giant, with clamshell closure Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola Razr style.

The official announcement of the device scheduled for the December 23, but in the meantime the detailed images of the smartphone on the profile have already been revealed Weibo

of the fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar. The post shows Chinese actress Guan Xiaotong holding the Huawei P50 Pocket.

As we note, the clamshell fold foldable and presents two large circles one of which acts as a camera island and the other as an AOD display for notifications and selfies. There golden finish gives it an innovative look and appearance premium. Huawei P50 Pocket will soon arrive on the market with the aim of gaining a good share of the market also in the folding smartphone sector, expanding its product portfolio.

According to rumors, Huawei P50 Pocket will come on the market with the SoC Kirin 9000 or alternatively it Snapdragon 888 but without 5G modem. The deivice will be based on HarmonyOS and cameras should include one ultrawide it’s a telephoto lens.

