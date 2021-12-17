Tech

Huawei P50 Pocket unveiled live! The folding that will challenge the Z Flip

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 35 1 minute read

New images appeared online have unveiled the design of Huawei’s next fold. Let’s talk about Huawei P50 Pocket, an unprecedented foldable for the Chinese giant, with clamshell closure Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola Razr style.

Zune

The official announcement of the device scheduled for the December 23, but in the meantime the detailed images of the smartphone on the profile have already been revealed Weibo
 of the fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar. The post shows Chinese actress Guan Xiaotong holding the Huawei P50 Pocket.

Zune

As we note, the clamshell fold foldable and presents two large circles one of which acts as a camera island and the other as an AOD display for notifications and selfies. There golden finish gives it an innovative look and appearance premium. Huawei P50 Pocket will soon arrive on the market with the aim of gaining a good share of the market also in the folding smartphone sector, expanding its product portfolio.

Zune

According to rumors, Huawei P50 Pocket will come on the market with the SoC Kirin 9000 or alternatively it Snapdragon 888 but without 5G modem. The deivice will be based on HarmonyOS and cameras should include one ultrawide it’s a telephoto lens.

Follow us on our Instagram channel,
lots of news to come!

Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?
GIVE A GOOD AMAZON!

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 35 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

It Takes Two is Game of the Year at The Game Awards, all winners!

1 week ago

The Endless recorded by Microsoft, what is it about? – Multiplayer.it

1 week ago

Yun Jin and Shenhe revealed by miHoYo, the first details – Nerd4.life

4 weeks ago

Official Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: your next Android tablet

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button