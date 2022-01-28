HUAWEI P50 pro CAMERAPHONE review? Yes. – Andrea Galeazzi

A top of the range was missing for some time Huawei and like its predecessors it could only be among the top cameraphone! The rest is affected a little by the now known lack of Google services, without which, however, one can survive in most cases, and del price.. high enough.

Packaging and content

In packaging we find the 66W power supply, the USB-C cable and a transparent silicone cover, unfortunately no USB to audio jack adapter.

Design and touch-and-feel materials

Despite being a top of the range the size they are not exaggerated, it is often in fact 8.5mm and weighs 195 grams. Not too many considering the aluminum and glass construction and certification IP68. Having an AMOLED display there is thealways-on with also display of notifications while concerning connectivity we find NFC but no Google Pay, no Android Auto and no 5G. The USB-C port has video out and desktop mode.

Display

The display it’s a OLED from 6.6 “ with resolution QHD +, 450 PPI and refresh rate a 120Hz. It is a nice panel, a quality OLED and not too curved. Also good with regard to the operation of the brightness sensor.

Processor and memory

The processor it is Snapdragon 888 with 8GB from RAM And 256GB from memory internal.

Battery

There battery it’s a 4360mAh which charge via cable a 66W, then 50% in 13 minutes and 100% in 40, e wireless to 50W.As usual, the Snapdragon heats up a little under stress and starts to consume a lot, what I call Dr. Jackyll and Mr Hide behavior, but he does it a little less than other tops, probably because the Huawei software kills apps more than others. However, I arrived in the evening of my stress day with 10% autonomy.

Software and ecosystem

On board we find the EMUI 12 updated to patches of January. With a swipe to the right you go to the screen with the assistant and a bit of summary widget while with a small swipe from the edges a list of apps useful for opening them in multitasking appears. I just didn’t like the fact that with the swipe down you access the search and not the notification curtain. App Gallery as I have already told you lately is improving a lot and is becoming populated with apps, also because the search is now also carried out among the external online stores and the results therefore increase quite a bit. I managed to remedy the lack of Gmail using Outlook, with which you can synchronize mail, contacts and calendars without problems.

Telephone department

He is dual-SIM but unfortunately alone 4G on both SIMs, however, it takes good and feels very good both in capsule and speakerphone.

Photo and video

As for the camera sector, we find an advanced computational photography software that always brings together the results camera principal, a sensor from 50 MP behind a 23mm aperture lens f / 1.8 and optical image stabilization (OIS),

a sensor from behind a 23mm aperture lens and optical image stabilization camera in White And black from 40 MP, this one with a 26mm lens and an f / 1.6 aperture,

And from this one with a 26mm lens and an f / 1.6 aperture, then there’s the camera ultra wide angle from 13 MP with 13mm f / 2.2 lens. The cameras are also assisted by laser autofocus.

from with 13mm f / 2.2 lens. The cameras are also assisted by laser autofocus. to zoom in, there is a lens periscope. It has a focal length of just 90mm, shorter than most periscopes we’ve seen so far (which is about 3.9x magnification), but the high-resolution sensor from 64 MP offers a lot of flexibility: digital zoom reaches up to 2,700 mm. This lens has an f / 3.5 aperture and OIS. As regards the photo this P50 Pro it is certainly among the top cameraphone, as confirmed also by the photographer Luca Locatelli. With i video instead it is a hair below, too much noise in low light scenes. On the other hand, stabilization is excellent.

Audio

L’audio it is stereo and well balanced between the two speakers. Good volume and decent bass.

Apps and gaming

IS rapid and between the apps it moves without problems, but given the CPU it could only be like this. There vibration instead it is not top of the range, not very precise. Real Racing opens in 8 seconds and there is the game mode which allows you to record gameplay and activate game acceleration.

Final judgement