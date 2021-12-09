Huawei prepares a new smartwatch: it arrives at Christmas

Huawei produces some of the most popular smartwatches on the market, such as the i Huawei Watch 3, Watch 3 Pro, Watch GT 3 And Huawei Watch Fit And Fit mini. A new model will arrive shortly, as the Chinese company has announced a new event for the presentation of a product, which will be held on December 23.









The new smartwatch should be called Huawei Watch D, and has been the subject of rumors and speculations for several weeks already. We know, for example, that the name of this device has already been registered as a trademark in Europe at theEuropean Union Intellectual Property Office, the European Patent Office, on September 10, 2021. We also know that this watch will almost certainly arrive Also in Italy, given that the patent was registered in both English and Italian. Finally, we know that it will be a smartwatch with advanced functions for the health monitoring of the user.

Huawei Watch D: how it will be

The most innovative feature of the Huawei Watch D, compared to the current range of Huawei smartwatches, will be the sensor to measure the blood pressure. A sensor similar, in practice, to the one seen on the new ones Samsung Watch4, recently launched on the market. But, looking at the current prices of Huawei smartwatches, we can speculate that the future Huawei Watch D will be cheaper by Samsung Watch4.

In China this smart watch has received certification as class 2 medical device, which means that the measurement of the detected parameters will be very accurate, comparable to that of the devices for measuring the pressure that can be bought in pharmacies.

However, nothing is yet known about the other functions offered by this watch and, above all, about the chip used and the rest of the hardware.

Huawei Watch D: when it arrives in Italy

Huawei Watch D will be presented in China on December 23 and, most likely, it will hit the Chinese market within a few days. It is not known, however, when this product will cross China’s borders.

However, it is practically certain that it will, given the success of Huawei smartwatches a little around the world. Hopefully, then, by spring 2022 we will be able to buy Huawei Watch D also in Italy.