Huawei restarts from Italy: P50 Pro, Watch GT Runner and the foldable P50 Pocket arrive

The Italian market is confirmed as strategic for Huawei. The Chinese company has in fact just announced the arrival in our country of three new high-end devices. So here is the top-of-the-range P50 Pro smartphone, the Watch GT Runner smartwatch and the P50 Pocket folding smartphone. A renewal of the offer that certifies the desire to preside over a segment in which, due to the ban imposed by the United States, the brand has inevitably lost ground in the last two years.
In particular, in 2021 Huawei recorded a decrease of 28.9% in turnover compared to 2020 (as announced by President Guo Ping). Despite these results, however, the company confirmed its investments in the smartphone sector. A segment of the brand characterized by an ecosystem that continues to grow, which today can count on many devices and a large community of developers.
Huawei P50 Pro is all about photography
Six months ago, in July, Huawei announced the P50 and the P50 Pro in China. It chose to bring only the second, certainly the most interesting, to Italy. Technically we are talking about a smartphone at the level of the various iPhone 13 Pro, Galaxy S21 Ultra and Oppo Find X3 Pro: 6.6-inch OLED screen with 120 Hertz refresh rate; 8 Gigabytes of RAM; ultra fast charging at 66 watts.
Too bad that the European version is based on the Snapdragon 888 4G. An excellent processor which however does not support 5G. And then Huawei has placed the usual care on the construction part, with the body made entirely of glass and the curved screen that fits onto the side frame. From an aesthetic point of view it is a very refined productas much as the round rear photo modules love each other or hate each other.
Speaking of the photographic sector. There are four rear sensors which, on paper, should guarantee the Huawei P50 Pro a performance at the top of the category. The main 50 megapixel camera is in fact flanked by a 13 megapixel wide-angle, a 40 megapixel black and white and, above all, a 64 megapixel telephoto lens. The latter offers a 3.5X optical zoom (iPhone 13 Pro stops at 3X) and a digital one of even 100X. We will be able to talk to you in depth about all this but the premises really bode well.
The operating system is EMUI 12 and there are no Google services. Huawei’s proprietary store (App Gallery) has grown a lot in the last 12 months and today it really offers a lot of applications. You can download Telegram, TikTok, Dazn, Infinity, Rai Play. The Chinese company has also partially filled the gap in relation to banking apps (Intesa Sanpaolo Mobile and Unicredit Mobile present) and there are services such as INPS Mobile, Immuni and those of telephone operators (My Tim, My Vodafone etc.).
Important steps have therefore been taken. However, the absence of Google services continues to represent a limitation and it is out of place not to find essential applications such as IO (the public services app) and some banking apps in the App Gallery. Without forgetting WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram which are not yet present. The latter can be installed sideways and work regularly, but it is clear that these are operations intended for slightly more savvy users.
At present, Huawei smartphones must be purchased in a conscious way. The P50 Pro confirms, in any case, the ability of the Chinese company to create devices of the highest level. And this inevitably reflects on the prices: it starts from € 1,199.90 with immediate availability and the FreeBuds Pro earphones as a gift until February 28th. It will not have an easy time on the market, also because at these figures it is possible to buy all the top of the range of the moment.
The main rivals of the P50 Pro
Watch GT Runner
We were talking about the concept of ecosystem. Smartphones, computers, monitors, earphones, headphones. The Huawei catalog now embraces a large part of the consumer electronics sectors. In this perspective, wearables, wearable devices, cannot be missing. It is in this context that the arrival in Italy of the Watch GT Runner, the new smartwatch of the Chinese company, must be read. As the name suggests, it was designed for those who play sports, with particular reference to those who practice running. Also because it weighs just 38.5 grams and is therefore very light to wear.
In fact, it integrates a particular dynamic heart rate monitoring system which, combined with the step counter and the possibility of measuring blood oxygenation, allows the Watch GT Runner to give a complete picture of sports performance. There is also the possibility to view notifications from the smartphone and can be used in combination with Android and iPhone. It is available starting today at a price of 299.90 euros with the FreeBuds 4i true wireless earphones included.
The main rivals of Watch GT Runner
P50 Pocket
Instead, the P50 Pocket is configured as the direct rival of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip3. It is in fact a foldable smartphone with a clamshell design. Based on the same processor as the P50 Pro (Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 4G, therefore no 5G), it features a large 6.9-inch OLED screen that folds back on itself when closed. In this configuration, Huawei has provided a second external screen from which notifications can be viewed.
On the back there are three cameras (40 Megapixel, 13 Megapixel wide angle, 32 Megapixel to improve the color range), while on the front there is a 10 Megapixel sensor. There is no lack of support for fast charging as well as a battery that should guarantee good autonomy. Available from today at the price of 1,599.90 euros with the FreeBuds Lipstick true wireless earphones as a gift until February 28th.
The main rivals of P50 Pocket
