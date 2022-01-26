Huawei restarts from Italy: P50 Pro, Watch GT Runner and the foldable P50 Pocket arrive

We were talking about the concept of ecosystem. Smartphones, computers, monitors, earphones, headphones. The Huawei catalog now embraces a large part of the consumer electronics sectors. In this perspective, wearables, wearable devices, cannot be missing. It is in this context that the arrival in Italy of the Watch GT Runner, the new smartwatch of the Chinese company, must be read. As the name suggests, it was designed for those who play sports, with particular reference to those who practice running. Also because it weighs just 38.5 grams and is therefore very light to wear.

In fact, it integrates a particular dynamic heart rate monitoring system which, combined with the step counter and the possibility of measuring blood oxygenation, allows the Watch GT Runner to give a complete picture of sports performance. There is also the possibility to view notifications from the smartphone and can be used in combination with Android and iPhone. It is available starting today at a price of 299.90 euros with the FreeBuds 4i true wireless earphones included. The main rivals of Watch GT Runner P50 Pocket Instead, the P50 Pocket is configured as the direct rival of Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip3. It is in fact a foldable smartphone with a clamshell design. Based on the same processor as the P50 Pro (Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 4G, therefore no 5G), it features a large 6.9-inch OLED screen that folds back on itself when closed. In this configuration, Huawei has provided a second external screen from which notifications can be viewed. On the back there are three cameras (40 Megapixel, 13 Megapixel wide angle, 32 Megapixel to improve the color range), while on the front there is a 10 Megapixel sensor. There is no lack of support for fast charging as well as a battery that should guarantee good autonomy. Available from today at the price of 1,599.90 euros with the FreeBuds Lipstick true wireless earphones as a gift until February 28th. The main rivals of P50 Pocket


