Huawei shows that designing laptops is very good

Although Huawei became popular in the world of technology with their phoneshas been fighting for years to convert in reference other of your devices . Without a doubt, one of the categories where it has come the furthest, is in that of laptops —more specifically, in that of laptops for productivity— and its latest MateBook 16 is excellent proof of that.

Because Huawei’s MateBook 16 is an Ultrabook of which many good things can be said. It has a careful design, a large 16-inch screen, a good handful of ports and an impressive autonomy. If these are the things you are looking for in a laptop, I invite you to continue reading our analysis.

Huawei MateBook 16 WHAT IS IT The latest version of Huawei’s popular Ultrabook. PRICE €999 (Ryzen 5); €1199 (Ryzen 7). WE LIKE Good screen for productivity, it has a very comfortable keyboard, excellent autonomy WE DO NOT LIKE IT The camera is on the keyboard and it’s at a weird angle, it doesn’t have a dedicated graphics card.

There are two aspects that reveal what this laptop has been designed for. The first of these is your screen. If you look closely, you will see that it has a taller screen than usual, with a 3:2 ratio. This is undoubtedly an aspect that seeks to enhance productivity, since it makes it easier for us to have two programs or windows placed simultaneously. In fact, this is a format that more and more manufacturers are betting on for devices in this category. Does this mean you won’t be able to use it, say, to watch movies? Of course you can, but wider than usual black bands will appear to take up the missing space up to 16:9.

The other aspect that points The nature of this computer is that it does not have a dedicated graphics card. If you’re looking for a computer exclusively for gaming or for heavy graphics tasks like video editing or 3D design, you’ll need to look elsewhere. AND That doesn’t mean you can’t play an occasional game either, of course. . You won’t have any problem playing titles like Fortnite, Overwatch or League of Legendsbut forget to enjoy it with him cyberpunk shift.

For everything else the MateB ok 16 goes like a t go. You can choose between two versions: the base model, which comes with a Ryzen 5 5600H processor, or a slightly more powerful one, which includes a Ryzen 7 5800H. Both come with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD, and integrated Radeon graphics. The model that I have tested, which comes with Ryzen 7, has not even blinked when I have started to open countless tabs in Chrome or when I have been editing my photos in Lightroom. Some might complain that there is no possibility of expanding the base storage of the computer —and perhaps they are right—, but the truth is that for the type of programs and tasks for which this laptop has been designed, I do not think an SSD will be needed much larger.

Undoubtedly one of the strengths of this laptop is its autonomy. With normal use, its 84 Wh will last about 12 hours, and that’s a long time. But the best thing is that, thanks to its 135 W charger, you can have 3 hours of autonomy with just 15 minutes of charging. Also, since the laptop charger is a USB-C connector, you can use it to charge the rest of your devices.

At the design level, the MateB ook 16 is almost flawless. The computer has an elegant and discreet aluminum chassis, which also helps the computer to hold under two kilos of weight. Both its great IPS screen (a 2520 x 1680p and 60 Hz panel) and its finishes and construction give the feeling that it is a completely premium computer, and also has a comfortable and spacious keyboard . But there is a small stain on his resume: her webcam.

One more year, Huawei has come up with the brilliant idea of ​​hiding the camera under a keyboard key, and one more year the thing has ended in disaster. With the camera there, we have no choice but to move away a little to be able to enter the frame and pray that our double chin is not too noticeable. Honestly, we are more than used to seeing the little hole of the selfie camera on our mobiles, so it would not be so serious if the same thing happened mo on a laptop. It might even work for me a notch. Anything but this.

When it comes to ports, the MateB ok 16 it’s not that it’s poorly stocked. It has two USB-C ports (one of which is also used to charge the computer), a 3.5 jack, an HDMI and two USB-A 3.2 ports. It would be nice if Huawei had included an SD card reader on one of the sides but it’s not that it’s either no drama his absence .

Oh, and if you have any other Huawei device, you’re in luck, because the Chinese company is undoubtedly taking giant steps to build its own interconnected ecosystem. With just one click you can connect your tablet and use it as a second extendable monitor or a drawing tablet, copy the last photos you took with your mobile phone or mirror your smartphone screen and answer calls from your computer. L or better of all this is that features that echo Huawei’s Super Device will only increase .

In summary

If you are looking for a good Ultrabook to work with, the Huawei MateB ok 16 is a safe bet. It has a moderate weight, more than enough power for day-to-day tasks, a screen as good as its autonomy and, tip , you can squeeze some extra features if you have other Huawei devices. Maybe it’s not the office computer cheapest on the market and it would certainly suit you ok a card dedicated graphics — but the MateB ok 16 proves that it is a serious option to consider .