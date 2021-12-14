Huawei Watch D: the smartwatch that measures pressure is reality! | PHOTOS

Huawei Watch D, he the device appeared online in the last few hours by a well-known Chinese leaker with a post on Weibo. The real news concerns an unprecedented function that is expected in the world of Huawei wearables: blood pressure measurement. The live images, albeit with written in Chinese, show the ability to monitor blood pressure by simply leaving the watch attached to the wrist.

Huawei Watch D will be officially unveiled next December 23. From the published photos we can already see the sales package of the smartwatch which confirms the name Huawei Watch D and that I will perform HarmonyOS. On the right side of the case we find two buttons: one dedicated to health and the other to home.

In addition to measuring blood pressure, according to rumors the smartwatch will be able to take the measurement ECG, that is the electrocardiogram. The leak revealed that the Huawei Watch D received the certificate of registration of the Class II medical device of the State Drug Administration, this means that the blood pressure monitoring system of medical level (at least according to the standards in China).

