Huawei Watch GT 2, today on offer with a special discount

One of the most popular smartwatches by users (so much so that it has the “Amazon’s choice” sticker) is back in again offered on Amazon and does it with one really special discount: 35% less compared to list price. We are talking about the Huawei Watch GT 2 with 42mm case (the smaller version of the smart watch), on offer on the e-commerce site at a price of € 128.42. This is a great price, for a top-of-the-range smartwatch that guarantees high performance and advanced features.









Despite having been out on the market for some time now, the Huawei Watch GT 2 still remains one of the best wearables. The battery is a safety, with an autonomy that easily exceeds the week. As well as the features present: the heartbeat is monitored in real time and in the event of any anomalous data you are immediately warned. Also present a double geolocation system (GPS + GLONASS) very useful especially during training (outdoor running, cycling). The offer is really very interesting and there is also the possibility to pay it in installments at zero interest using the service made available by Amazon.

Huawei Watch 2 42mm: the technical characteristics

Time has not affected the qualities of the Huawei Watch GT 2, which still remains an excellent smartwatch with very advanced features. And with a price close to 100 € it really is a great deal. But let’s go in order and see the characteristics of the Huawei smartwatch.

The model on offer is the smallest one, with a 42mm case, ideal if you don’t like large watches or if you don’t want a device that is too heavy. The screen has a 1.2 inch diagonal, while the case thickness is only 9.4mm. The dial can be customized with many watch faces available and can be downloaded directly through the Huawei Health application.

On board is the Kirin A1 processor made directly by Huawei and which guarantees excellent performance and extended battery life (more than a week). Like all smartwatches, the Huawei Watch GT 2 has special features for monitoring physical activity. In total they are 15 training modes available, including running, cycling, mountaineering, and outdoor hiking. There is also a double geolocation system (GPS + GLONASS) that perfectly tracks the route during outdoor training. In this way it will be possible to see the sections in which he has pushed the most.

Do not miss the health monitoring: the heartbeat can be checked at any time and in case of anomalous data you are immediately warned. There is also sleep monitoring with a detailed report of your rest that can be viewed on the smartphone app. And for personal well-being there is also the daily stress level.

Huawei Watch 2 on offer on Amazon: price and discount

An offer not to be missed for an excellent quality smartwatch. The 42mm Huawei Watch 2 is in offered on Amazon at € 128.42, the 35% less than the list price. Buying it today yes they save more than 70 €. There is also the possibility to pay it in installments at zero interest: 5 installments of € 25.69 per month. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.