Huawei Watch GT 3: design and autonomy to scream! The review

Huawei presented the new model of the GT smart watch range, born in 2018 and now in its third generation. Each year Huawei improves its line of smartwatches but after the ban of the USA and goodbye to Google the situation is inevitably complicated. Despite this, Huawei has continued to produce its interesting products with a proprietary ecosystem that continues to improve day by day. One of these products of their own Huawei Watch GT 3, which we will talk about in detail today.

We were immediately struck by its aesthetics of this smartwatch. In our case we received the 46mm version with steel strap. The design is one of the strong points of the device: elegant but at the same time suitable for everyday life. The quality of the materials and the circular dial with the polished case really convinced everyone. On the right side they are present two buttons where the upper one mounts a rotating crown.

PACKAGING

Inside the sales package, in addition to the watch, we find one magnetic charging base and some steel links to add to the strap based on your wrist size. The supplied cable is connected through a connector USB type-C to any adapter with the same port (absent, as often happens with smartphones, in the original equipment.

DESIGN AND DISPLAY

Let’s start immediately from the merits of this smartwatch, namely the display and its design. The device mounts a large display 1.43 inch AMOLED with resolution 466×466 and a pixel density of 326 ppi. This is a great unit, no problem under the sun thanks to its high brightness and very high quality of vision. In the settings you can choose between different watch faces and activate the always on display. In addition, the brightness and suspension of the display can be set in automatic or manual mode.

As mentioned above, the design of this device is among the best in circulation both from an aesthetic point of view and in terms of construction and materials. The frame in stainless steel with the front in sapphire crystal. The dimensions are not very small: 46 x 46 x 11 mm, for a weight of 42.6 grams. On the wrist it feels enough but the weight remains well balanced. Our Watch GT 3 arrived on trial in the version with the metal strap, but there are 2 other versions available: one in skin and the other more sporty, in silicone.

HARDWARE AND OPERATING SYSTEM

Watch GT 3 powered by a chipset ARM Cortex-M, unspecified, while the memory presents 32MB of RAM e 4GB of internal storage space, enough to hold hundreds of songs and download applications from the App Gallery.

Watch GT 3 water resistant up to 5ATM, has a rather powerful microphone and loudspeaker for speaking during calls. Messages are notified but cannot yet be replied to, not even with default phrases. Another small flaw concerns the display of emoticons, still marked with an asterisk. There is the Dual band GPS integrated and the NFC chip, but unfortunately it is not possible to make payments.

As for the software of this smartwatch, we can see how Huawei continues to improve the functionality of its wearables. The software based on the operating system HarmonyOS which offers good management of fitness functions with over 100 types of workouts available thanks to the app Health. The lack of broad support for third-party apps is still a gap to fill. On the other hand, there are as many new features as Huawei’s 10 quadrants (possible to insert a personal image), the redesigned TruSeen 5+ sensor that encloses photodiodes in a circular layout and adds the Sp02 sensor to monitor oxygen saturation in the blood. .



Monitoring of fitness and health very accurate on all sensors: from heart rate, step count and oxygen saturation. It is also possible to monitor the level of stress, sleep quality and skin temperature.

AUTONOMY

If Watch GT 3 an excellent smartwatch for quality-price also, and above all, thanks to its autonomy. The device mounts a battery from unspecified capacity from Huawei (probably 455 mAh like the GT 2) which, according to the manufacturer, guarantees 14 days of use for the 46mm version (7 days for the 42mm version).

Having used this smartwatch for several weeks the average life span for my standard use was about 9 days, an excellent result. This consists of the heart rate monitor always on, always on display, notifications and active calls. Obviously I have the other sensors activated only when neededotherwise the battery would have seen a significant drop. Having said that, I have not given up on monitoring sports activity and listening to music via Bluetooth.

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

Huawei GT 3 available in three versions of straps: skin, metal And silicone, all three in the dial variants from 42mm or 46mm.

Huawei Watch GT 3

go on 229.00 euro up to 299.00 euros based on the size of the case and the materials of the strap.

CONCLUSIONS

Watch GT 3 a smartwatch that overall convinced us. Truly incredible design and autonomy, while some small things on the software side could be improved, but never mind. Regarding health monitoring, the sensors are reliable and accurate. Huawei year after year, generation after generation brings more and more interesting devices to the market, while maintaining a reasonable and affordable price.

The next step will be one better management of notifications and some smart features, when Huawei manages to implement these subtle gaps, we can talk about a complete smartwatch with a value for money without a competitor. Said we are already dealing with a great product, which after weeks of use convinced from various points of view. The excellent and clearly visible display, the powerful speaker and the monitoring of sports activity were more than convincing.

