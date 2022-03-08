Huawei’s elegant smartwatch is on offer: a steep price

Currently struggling in the smartphone market segment, still today Huawei enjoys excellent health in the market of smartwatch where the American ban little or nothing changes to the Chinese manufacturer, which continues to produce excellent watches in all price ranges and for all types of customers. Smartwach, smart band and “hybrids” between these two categories such as Huawei Watch Fit.









Among the various models of Huawei Watch Fit there is one that, not for nothing, is called Huawei Watch Fit Elegant: this product actually is very stylish, is available in two colors that are well suited to both a man’s and a woman’s wrist, it has all the essential functions to monitor health and workouts. It is not suitable for those who play competitive sports, of course, but on the other hand who would do competitive sports with an elegant smartwatch on their wrist? None, that’s why many have bought Huawei Watch Fit Elegant in recent months and, as often happens on Amazon, this has translated into a greedy offer for those who have not yet bought it. Greedy and full-bodied: over 30% discount on this smart watch model from the Chinese giant Huawei.

Huawei Watch Fit Elegant: technical characteristics

Huawei Watch Fit Elegant is a more refined version of Huawei Watch Fit, but technically it is the same product, it just changes the design a bit. For the better, since Huawei Watch Fit Elegant really is nice to look at and to wear because it is not excessive, it is “serious“but not trivial, it has a clean but, at the same time, functional design.

It has a rectangular dial from 1.64 inof type AMOLED, with 280 × 456 pixel resolution and Always on Display function. The Elegant version has a polished steel case, with a white or black fluoroelastomer strap. The white strap matches the gold-colored case, the black one with the steel-colored case.

Huawei Watch Fit Elegantdesign aside, it is equipped with all sensors today required for a smartwatch, including those to monitor (H24) the heartbeat and the blood oxygen saturation (Sp02). Thanks to the sensors it can monitor 96 types of training, sleep, menstrual cycle. Thanks to GPS, on the other hand, we can use it to go for a run without carrying our smartphone: it will be he who will trace the route.

All managed by a good app, Huawei Health, which is frequently updated by Huawei with new features. Finally, the battery promises aautonomy up to 10 days thanks also to the presence of two chips on the clock: one for background activities, one for more demanding ones.

Huawei Watch Fit Elegant: the Amazon offer

Huawei Watch Fit Elegant has been on the market for about a year, at a list price of 129.90 euros. Which are not many, for one good quality productmade with excellent materials, which works well and which is also good looking.

Sure, it’s even better pay it less. Today Huawei Watch Fit Elegant is discounted on Amazon and costs only 89.90 euros (-40 euros, -31%), with the product sold and shipped by Amazon. If you are looking for an elegant, discreet but complete and reliable smartwatch then we recommend you take advantage of this offer.

Huawei Watch Fit Elegant – White Strap

Huawei Watch Fit Elegant – Black Strap