Huawei’s groundbreaking triple-fold phone launches globally: costs as much as three iPhone 16 Pros

What To Know The company has announced the worldwide release of its triple-folding smartphone, the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design, marking it as the world’s first device with this unique yet practical screen.

It includes a main sensor with 50 MP, an ultra-wide-angle lens at 12 MP, and a telephoto lens equipped with a periscope offering a resolution of 12 MP.

After several months of exclusivity in China, Huawei has decided to take one of its most innovative devices global. The company has announced the worldwide release of its triple-folding smartphone, the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design, marking it as the world’s first device with this unique yet practical screen.

a new chapter in smartphone innovation

The device, which has been available in the Chinese market for some time, is now set to make waves internationally. Originally announced in China last September, the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design had kept potential global customers waiting on both its availability and pricing outside its home country. However, it’s important to note that this cutting-edge device comes with a hefty price tag.

revolutionary screen technology

The standout feature of the smartphone is its flexible screen capable of folding three times. This mechanism allows the Mate XT Ultimate Design to expand up to 10.2 inches, similar to a tablet size, and can be used in a partially unfolded configuration at 7.9 inches. Additionally, when fully folded, it offers an exterior display of 6.9 inches, ensuring usability even when compact.

Apart from its screen capabilities, another remarkable aspect of the Mate XT Ultimate Design is its thinness—measuring just 0.14 inches when completely unfolded. This makes it one of the slimmest foldable phones available today; thinner even than upcoming competitors like Oppo’s Find N5.

premium performance and features

In terms of performance, the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design competes head-to-head with other high-end smartphones and folding devices. It boasts an impressive 16 GB RAM, available in configurations offering 256 GB, 512 GB, or 1 TB of internal storage. Powering these features is a robust 5,600 mAh battery, supporting fast charging at 66 watts via cable and 50 watts wirelessly.

The camera setup on this device mirrors those found on top-tier smartphones. It includes a main sensor with 50 MP, an ultra-wide-angle lens at 12 MP, and a telephoto lens equipped with a periscope offering a resolution of 12 MP.

a luxury item with a luxurious price tag

The cost? The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design enters international markets starting at approximately $3,840 for its version featuring 16 GB RAM and 1 TB storage—the sole variant being released outside China. While undeniably expensive, it’s crucial to recognize that this device represents a rare technological innovation as part of a first-generation lineup.