Hubble has captured the birth of a star, and the images are incredible

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
In the constellation Chameleon in the southern hemisphere, about 400-600 light-years away, a large cloud complex is turning into stars. And the Hubble telescope has managed to give us an incredibly suggestive image of what is happening.

Stars form in cold, dense clouds of interstellar molecular gas. This gas is not evenly distributed; denser lumps can merge due to processes such as local stellar winds, which push the gas together. When the density is high enough, these groups can collapse under their own gravity, forming a rotating protostar.

We wouldn’t be able to see the protostar glowing amidst all that dust, but infrared wavelengths can penetrate the cloud, which means Hubble’s infrared instrument can see it.

The most impressive fact for us who may not deal with astronomy every day is that these star formation processes have times out of scale for us humans and take millions of years to complete. This means that we will never be able to see a whole one.

