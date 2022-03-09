Hubert Givenchy’s Fashion Evolution in 15 Historic Photos

A March 10, 2018 died Hubert deGivenchycreator of the dresses of Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly, Jackie Kennedy, and many more important figures.

Luctuous anniversary of Hubery Givenchy

The considered symbol of Parisian elegance passed away at the age of 91 in 2018.





Givenchy was perhaps most famous for creating the iconic little black dress that he wore Audrey Hepburn in the opening scene of Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

“It was a great help to know that he would help me create my role… Then the rest was not so hard. Givenchy’s simple but charming clothes gave me the feeling that I could become any character I wanted,” Hepburn said. back then about the designer.

The friendship between Givenchy and Hepburn lasted for 40 years. This helped to consolidate her place in the history of fashion and cinema. She became her muse, and he designed her suits and woolen dresses for the musical Funny Face in 1957, and the light-hearted spoof How is Steal a Million in 1966.

Legacy of Hubert Givenchy

Givenchy came from an aristocratic background and worked alongside the then unknown Pierre Balmain and Christian Dior after World War II.

He was employed by avant-garde designer Elsa Schiaparelli before she went on to found her own fashion house in 1952. There she introduced the concept of “separates” — combinations of tops, skirts, jackets and pants that could be mixed.

To commemorate the death anniversary of Hubert Givenchy, we show you a series of historical photos about the evolution of his style.