Hubert Givenchy’s Fashion Evolution in 15 Historic Photos

A March 10, 2018 died Hubert deGivenchycreator of the dresses of Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly, Jackie Kennedy, and many more important figures.
Luctuous anniversary of Hubery Givenchy
The considered symbol of Parisian elegance passed away at the age of 91 in 2018.
Givenchy was perhaps most famous for creating the iconic little black dress that he wore Audrey Hepburn in the opening scene of Breakfast at Tiffany’s.
“It was a great help to know that he would help me create my role… Then the rest was not so hard. Givenchy’s simple but charming clothes gave me the feeling that I could become any character I wanted,” Hepburn said. back then about the designer.
The friendship between Givenchy and Hepburn lasted for 40 years. This helped to consolidate her place in the history of fashion and cinema. She became her muse, and he designed her suits and woolen dresses for the musical Funny Face in 1957, and the light-hearted spoof How is Steal a Million in 1966.
Legacy of Hubert Givenchy
Givenchy came from an aristocratic background and worked alongside the then unknown Pierre Balmain and Christian Dior after World War II.
He was employed by avant-garde designer Elsa Schiaparelli before she went on to found her own fashion house in 1952. There she introduced the concept of “separates” — combinations of tops, skirts, jackets and pants that could be mixed.
To commemorate the death anniversary of Hubert Givenchy, we show you a series of historical photos about the evolution of his style.
Photo taken in August 1955 with a Parisian model wearing a long dress created by Hubert Givenchy for the fall/winter collection.
The designer in a bacjstage for the spring/summer collection in Paris 1952.
The presentation of a model for Givenchy’s 1973 summer collection.
Audrey Heprburn and William Holden in the 1954 film ‘Sabrina’. Heoburn wore an iconic organza gown designed by H. Givenchy.
American actress Eartha Kitt looking at her reflection while the French designer adjusts her pink silk strapless dress in Paris, 1961.
Rainier III of Monaco and Princess Grace Kelly wearing a Givenchy dress for the Bal Petits Lots Blancs in Ireland, 1965.
The fashion designer at the 40th anniversary of the Givenchy house in 199, then he was 64 years old.
Model Irina Pantaïeva at the Givenchy Haute-Couture spring 1998 fashion show in France.
A model wearing a couture wedding dress with veil by H. Givenchy for the fall/winter 1991 collection.
Models during the Givenchy haute couture show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, presenting the Fall/Winter 2000-2001 collection.
The spring/summer 2005 ready to war collection by Givenchy.
Actress Zoe Saldana arriving at the 2010 Oscars in a mesmerizing Givenchy design in varying shades of purple.
Design genius: models posing before Givenchy’s Paris show for Paris Fashion Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017.
Meghan Markle’s elegant wedding dress with a square neckline and symmetrical pleat was designed by Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy for the wedding in 2018.
Model walking the Givenchy Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 runway in January, before the pandemic canceled all the rest of that year.