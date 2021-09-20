Hubie Halloween, Adam Sandler in the new trailer for the Netflix movie

Netflix has released a new trailer for Hubie Halloween, new comedy starring Adam Sandler that will arrive on the streaming platform from next week. Along with the new trailer, which shows some unreleased scenes compared to the previous trailer, the first poster of the film, directed by Steven Brill, was also released.

Despite his devotion to the hometown of Salem and his Halloween party, Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) is made fun of by the country’s children and adults. But this year something strange will happen on Halloween night and it’s up to Hubie to save the holiday. He will have to convince the citizens that the monsters are real and only he will be able to stop them.

Hubie Halloween is a hilarious family movie with a stellar cast consisting of Kevin James, Rob Schneider, June Squibb, Kenan Thompson, Shaquille O’Neal, Michael Chiklis, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Noah Schnapp, Steve Buscemi and Maya Rudolph.

The film is produced by Happy Madison.

In these days Adam Sandler has revealed that he would like to make another film with Drew Barrymore, declaring that the actress would just have to call him to organize the project for a new feature film.

On Everyeye you can find all the upcoming Adam Sandler films scheduled, including Hubie Halloween.

Sandler has dazzled critics and audiences recently with a rather unusual role for his canons in the film Rough Diamonds, directed by the Safdie brothers.