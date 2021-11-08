Hubie Halloween: Adam Sandler irresistible hero for Netflix

Streamed on Netflix simultaneously with the United States, Hubie Halloween, the comedy by Steven Brill, is played by an irresistible Adam Sandler, author of the screenplay together with Tim Herlihy.

Adam Sandler also produced the film with Kevin Grady and Allen Covert. In the cast with him there will be: Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, (Kevin James), Rob Schneider, Steve Buscemi, June Squibb, Shaquille O’Neal, Michael Chiklis, Tim Meadow, Noah Schnapp and Maya Rudolph.

Between hilarious gags and horror veins, the film launches important messages and makes us reflect on increasingly topical social issues.

Plot:

In Salem, every Halloween day, Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) he takes on the thankless task of ensuring that the inhabitants of his town celebrate in complete safety and following the rules. Hubie is mocked and bullied by all his fellow citizens because of his eccentric personality, his phobias and his shyness. This year Hubie is particularly concerned about a criminal on the run from the asylum and a mysterious new neighbor, Walter Lambert, (Steve Buscemi). When people start disappearing, Hubie will have to convince the police (Kevin James, Kenan Thompson) and his fellow citizens that the monsters are real and that only he is able to stop them. Flanking him, his mother (June Squibb) protective and wise, and the girl of his dreams in high school, now a mother of three.

Adam Sandler show

“Halloween is upon us”

We are certainly facing the classic Sandler film, with a character tailored to his characteristics as an actor with a thousand faces, voices and body expressions. Sixth feature film produced and starring Adam Sandler for Netflix, the annual appointment with his film (which has now become a streaming tradition) offers us this time a horror comedy, which plays the verse to many famous cult of the genre, having fun and reflecting on important issues.

Sandler, surrounded by many of his Saturday Night “colleagues” (including two sensational ones Tim Meadows and Maya Rudolph and an unrecognizable one Kevin James) he enjoys playing his “Forrest Gump” version of Salem and, especially in the most convincing and surreal first part of the film, he is delightfully cowardly and clumsy at the right point, hitting some really hilarious scenes. With his all-round thermos (each of us should have one supplied) Hubie dresses his hopeless “loser” suit with the delicacy of a cartoon and without stereotypes.

There are many important themes between Horror and comedy.

In the second part, with references to films such as A werewolf in New York (here the wolf is the extraordinary Steve Buscemi), In the tall grass, The scarecrow , Scream and obviously Halloween, the tones become darker. The comedy vein of the film, however, slips on a too sudden change of register, losing the suspense created by the mysterious murderous kidnapper and the sudden transformation of Hubie into a hero makes the film lose that pessimistic vein that made it irresistible instead. Brilliant presence of the radio (Shaquille O’Neal) with the voice of a woman, caricature of The warriors of the night , who accompanies Hubie on his solitary night patrols, acting as his Cupid for his story with his long-time beloved.

At the end of the film (which ends with thirteen minutes of credits of errors on the set) it is clear Sandler’s intent to propose a film for everyone, but with an eye to the teen audience, who are increasingly fond of both Horror genre than satirical comedies, but also increasingly immersed in problems of discrimination or social acceptance.

